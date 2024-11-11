Monday Racing Tips: Come On John still well handicapped say Timeform

Montecam an interesting chase debutant

Califet En Vol has plenty of potential

Come On John still well handicapped

Those with chasing experience don't set an exacting standard in this novices' handicap chase, so it looks cherry-ripe for a debutant, and it is the Nicky Henderson-trained Montecam who tops the list.

He bumped into some now useful rivals on his first two starts over hurdles last season, but he landed the odds in good style at the third time of asking at Hereford in April, making all of the running over a similar trip to this and beating a next-time-out winner in the process.

Montecam fell at the first on his next start at Punchestown, but he has been given plenty of time to get over that, and he looks very interesting now making his handicap and chase debut. He's a half-brother to top-class Altior, so is certainly bred for the job, and he could make a mockery of this mark.

Recommended Bet Back Montecam in the 13:15 Kempton SBK 7/4

Nicky Henderson can boast a 27% strike rate over jumps at Kempton, but that rises to 29% in novice or maiden hurdles, and his Califet En Vol looks a most interesting runner on his hurdling debut.

He was a €48,000 purchase as a three-year-old, but his sales priced rocketed to £145,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in Irish points, and he shaped encouragingly on his Rules debut in a bumper at Ayr last season.

That is an end-of-season bumper that tends to unearth some good jumping prospects and that running looks another. Califet En Vol was easy to back and showed signs of inexperience, pushed along three furlongs from home and running green under pressure, unable to quicken in the final furlong but not unduly punished.

Henderson has won two of the last three renewals of this race, and Califet En Vol looks an intriguing contender in this year's edition, sure to relish this step up in trip and just the sort to take well to jumping.

Recommended Bet Back Califet En Vol in the 13:45 Kempton SBK 1/1

Come On John lost his way for Michael Attwater, but he's become yet another horse to be rejuvenated by the burgeoning James Owen yard, taking a step back in the right direction on his debut and building on that promise when resuming winning ways over 11 furlongs at Southwell 11 days ago.

He is really well handicapped these days and duly took advantage of his falling mark, appreciating the step back up in trip and actually having more in hand than the one and a quarter length winning margin suggests.

Come On John had to delay his effort when short of room around three furlongs out, having to weave his way through over a furlong from home and displaying a nice turn of foot to be readily on top at the line. A subsequent 6lb rise is very fair and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Come On John in the 18:45 Wolverhampton SBK 7/4

