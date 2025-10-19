Monday Horse Racing Tips: Mangan to blitz them with two good chances at Bath

Gina Mangan in for a good day at Bath on Monday

Pontefract handicap fillies looks a standout race

Alan Dudman stands in for Monday's racing with three tips across Bath and Pontefract

Not an easy card at Bath to deal with for a Monday, and I imagine typing in the details for some AI assistance for this race, it would come up with "the gelded son of (insert name) will have a chance...."

Hopefully Forever Glamorous has more of a chance than the market suggests as at 9/110.00 on the Sportsbook as of Sunday when prices went up late afternoon, that's too big.

The favourite Double Naughty is down in trip having raced over further, but there is never really any value backing favourites for Richard Hannon, while Reality Queen is interesting on a a win at the track last time, but that was on good to firm going and rain is forecast both on Sunday and Monday.

Forever Glamourous won't mind the rain as he finished second at Ffos Las in heavy over 6f last month, a race in which Wojtek, who is in here too, finished last at 7/42.75.

He has improved for the switch to nursery handicaps considering he was huge in the market for his three starts, but he's a prominent racer and there will be plenty of pace on for him to aim at, which is why I am not too fussed about the drop to 5f here.

Recommended Bet Back Forever Glamourous in the 15:25 at Bath SBK 9/1

If rider Gina Mangan has a good day, so do we, as she rides Glamourous Breeze for the first pick and also the second here with Jax Edge.

Jax Edge is quick and five furlongs at a track like Bath is her favourite milieu and with her style, she is more cavalier than roundhead.

She finished third over course and distance last time but was taken on for the lead by King Of Stars (who finished 10th of 11) early for the pace battle and that may have impacted Jax Edge's finish in a race finishing speed of 98.99%, which indicated a race for a closer.

She wasn't beaten too far and that was a 0-80, so she's down into 0-75 company for Monday off top weight from 75.

Mangan for Christopher Mason is an angle I like as I think the jockey is clued-up more than most on how to ride a sprinter and has a 30% placed record from 388 rides over 5f to 6f on the turf. That's good going considering that is without the support of a big stable. Forty six wins have come from those mounts too at 12%.

Recommended Bet Back Jax Edge in the 15:55 at Bath SBK 11/2

I think I'd rather have Gina Mangan on Powdering than Jack Mitchell, but we cannot have everything, but the rider made me eat my words at the time of writing on Sunday as he had just booted in a Group 3 winner in Germany.

Onto his mount Powdering, and this is a good race for a Monday.

She's got a fair strike on turf with four wins from 19 and comes into the race after a fourth at Kempton in which she didn't have much of chance against the pace bias as the winner made all on the All-Weather but she did fare best of those to come from off the pace.

Powdering stays 7f and goes well at 6f, and the stiffer finish here might suit here a little better with some speed to run at.

Her third at Newmarket in a 0-105 last month behind Arabian Leopard (again she was held up) reads well for this race so I give her a chance at the price.