Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 9 November

#1 Fast Lani - Parx R1 (17:25)

Fast Lani sprinted clear and never looked like being caught when opening her account at Presque Isle Downs five weeks ago, and she must be of major interesting having her first run for Mychel Sanchez's yard. Mavilus and Anginetti look the two most likely to chase the selection home.

#8 Jerome Avenue - Parx R6 (19:40)

Jerome Avenue came within a nose of regaining the winning thread at this venue in September, but he made no mistake on his subsequent outing, making all and kicking on to win with any amount in hand. He looks the clear pick on these terms and is a confident selectin to bring up the double. Ahsad has some of the best form on offer in this field and should prove the main danger, while Tivano should also be thereabouts.

#11 Call Me Daddy - Parx R8 (20:34)

Call Me Daddy has found just one too good in each of his last two starts, digging in gamely on both occasions, and he looks a big player having made the switch to Jomar Torres's yard. Southern Bridge was below form last time but has also switched barns, so he could represent the chief opposition, with Your Awesome Boss making up the shortlist.