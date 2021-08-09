To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 9 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Delaware on Monday...

"She was eased at the finish and appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to record yet another success..."

Timeform on Free To Fly

#8 Proper Manners - Delaware R5 (20:15)

Proper Manners is a very consistent mare who found only one too good in a similar event over course and distance last time. She comes out well at the weights today and is expected to quickly resume winning ways. Skamania is in decent nick at present and should go close too.

#4 Free To Fly - Delaware R6 (20:45)

Free To Fly won with any amount in hand at Monmouth Park last time, winning a duel on the turn and asserting from her rivals in the straight. She was eased at the finish and appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to record yet another success. Dilly Dilly Philly has less on plate here than in last race and is the pick of the remainder.

#3 Successful Cure - Delaware R7 (21:15)

Successful Cure wasn't fazed by the marked drop back in trip when winning over this distance on the dirt at Pimlico last time and seems sure to launch another bold bid switched to turf. Cairo Campaign has one of the best riders at the track in the saddle and is likely to be thereabouts too

Delaware Park (US) 9th Aug (R5 5f Claim)

Monday 9 August, 8.15pm

Lady Magica
Skamania
Racinginthestreet
La Purissima
Proper Manners
Delaware Park (US) 9th Aug (R6 6f Claim)

Monday 9 August, 8.45pm

Lil Tater
War Ballad
Dilly Dilly Philly
Free To Fly
Caramel Cream
Lady Jean
Suziessteppinout
Delaware Park (US) 9th Aug (R7 5f Allw)

Monday 9 August, 9.15pm

Cairo Campaign
The Predicament
Successful Cure
Miami Crockett
Xmasinthecity
Uncle Roamie
Gins And Tins
Showtime Cat
