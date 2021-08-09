Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 9 August

#8 Proper Manners - Delaware R5 (20:15)

Proper Manners is a very consistent mare who found only one too good in a similar event over course and distance last time. She comes out well at the weights today and is expected to quickly resume winning ways. Skamania is in decent nick at present and should go close too.

#4 Free To Fly - Delaware R6 (20:45)

Free To Fly won with any amount in hand at Monmouth Park last time, winning a duel on the turn and asserting from her rivals in the straight. She was eased at the finish and appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to record yet another success. Dilly Dilly Philly has less on plate here than in last race and is the pick of the remainder.

#3 Successful Cure - Delaware R7 (21:15)

Successful Cure wasn't fazed by the marked drop back in trip when winning over this distance on the dirt at Pimlico last time and seems sure to launch another bold bid switched to turf. Cairo Campaign has one of the best riders at the track in the saddle and is likely to be thereabouts too

