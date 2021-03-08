To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 8 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Monday...

"...there is no denying her chance at these weights."

Timeform on Naughty Me

#3 Race Craft - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Race Craft was below form when sixth here last time but had gone close to breaking his maiden in each of his three previous starts. Steven Asmussen's yard generally do well in these types of races and his charge merits serious consideration. A Star Is Born is also highly respected on the pick of his form, while Honorarian is another who warrants a second glance.

#1 Clearly Sailing - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

A winner over this trip on debut in December, Clearly Sailing has looked unsuited by the step up in trip on her last two outings, but she holds an excellent chance at the weights now stepped back to what is likely to be her optimum distance. Jus My Imagination and Scampering Grace look the two most likely dangers.

#3 Naughty Me - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

A winner at Presque Ilse Downs in October, Naughty Me has failed to build on that in her two subsequent runs, but she takes a drop in class here and there is no denying her chance at these weights. Ashley's New Shoes comes here fresh from a win and looks the chief threat, while Girl Thirsty makes up the shortlist.

DeltaD (US) 8th Mar (R1 7f Mdn)

Monday 8 March, 6.55pm

G Victory
Honorarian
Race Craft
Cool Power
Davids Grace
Sammy Danseur Jr.
Desotos War
A Star Is Born Now
Kingston Street
DeltaD (US) 8th Mar (R2 5f Allw)

Monday 8 March, 7.22pm

Clearly Sailing
Enduring Peace
Scampering Grayce
Fort Pike
Midnight Trip
Maggies Return
Jus My Imagination
Building Home
DeltaD (US) 8th Mar (R4 1m Claim)

Monday 8 March, 8.16pm

Summers Indy
Ashleys New Shoes
Bella Moon
Naughty Me
Born To D Wild
Girl Thirsty
My Little Jen
Hero Of Gold
