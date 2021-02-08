To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 8 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Monday...

"...looks to have plenty in hand on these terms and gets the nod to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Backsideofthemoon

#2 Nepotism - Aqueduct R1 (18:20)

Nepotism is still searching for that first victory after three runs, but he does look to have a bit of ability and is highly respected on the pick of his form. He is yet to finish outside the top three and has posted some good figures in defeat, so he gets the vote to open his account, with Minuteman and Dream Big Dreams the two most likely to chase him home.

#1 Zaevion - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Zaevion racked up a hat-trick of victories at Keeneland, here and Parx towards the back end of last year, looking a formidable force over sprint trips. He was unsuited by the step up to seven furlongs at this venue last month, which is more than enough excuse for his below par performance, and, back at a more appropriate trip here, he gets the vote to bounce back to winning ways. Home Run Maker attracts the services of track-specialist Manuel Franco in the saddle and must also enter calculations.

#6 Backsideofthemoon - Aqueduct R7 (21:25)

Backsideofthemoon supplemented his neck victory at this venue in November with a much more dominant display the following month, running out a six-length winner over this course and distance. He was below form last time out here but looks to have plenty in hand on these terms and gets the nod to regain the winning thread. Danny California also ticks plenty of boxes and is very much shortlist material, while Empty Tomb gets the vote for third.

Aque (US) 8th Feb (R1 7f Mdn)

Monday 8 February, 6.20pm

Atlantic Road
Nepotism
Will E Sutton
Three Two Zone
Dream Big Dreams
Minuteman
Run Smitty Run
Aque (US) 8th Feb (R2 7f Claim)

Monday 8 February, 6.51pm

Zaevion
Laddie Liam
Runaway Lute
Batterbatterswing
Clench
Home Run Maker
Aque (US) 8th Feb (R7 1m1f Allw)

Monday 8 February, 9.25pm

Limonite
Someday Jones
Empty Tomb
Danny California
Acker
Backsideofthemoon
American Rule
