Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 8 February

#2 Nepotism - Aqueduct R1 (18:20)

Nepotism is still searching for that first victory after three runs, but he does look to have a bit of ability and is highly respected on the pick of his form. He is yet to finish outside the top three and has posted some good figures in defeat, so he gets the vote to open his account, with Minuteman and Dream Big Dreams the two most likely to chase him home.

#1 Zaevion - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Zaevion racked up a hat-trick of victories at Keeneland, here and Parx towards the back end of last year, looking a formidable force over sprint trips. He was unsuited by the step up to seven furlongs at this venue last month, which is more than enough excuse for his below par performance, and, back at a more appropriate trip here, he gets the vote to bounce back to winning ways. Home Run Maker attracts the services of track-specialist Manuel Franco in the saddle and must also enter calculations.

#6 Backsideofthemoon - Aqueduct R7 (21:25)

Backsideofthemoon supplemented his neck victory at this venue in November with a much more dominant display the following month, running out a six-length winner over this course and distance. He was below form last time out here but looks to have plenty in hand on these terms and gets the nod to regain the winning thread. Danny California also ticks plenty of boxes and is very much shortlist material, while Empty Tomb gets the vote for third.