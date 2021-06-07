Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 7 June

#8 Misquillo - Parx R4 (19:16)

Misquillo's recent form figures aren't as inspiring as some of her rivals, but she has been competing in stronger races than this, and could make her class tell in this less-taxing company. Triple Digit is unlikely to be too far away either, so can give another good account.

#6 Spirit Special - Parx R6 (20:10)

Spirit Special wasn't at his best in a similar event at this course over seven furlongs last time, but he is probably more effective at this shorter trip, and the pick of his form gives him an excellent chance on these terms. Hard West makes appeal on stable debut and is next on our list.

#6 Bananas On Fire - Parx R7 (20:37)

Bananas On Fire has finished runner-up in three of his last four starts, but there is nothing wrong with his attitude, seeming very willing in the finish at Pimlico last time. This race hasn't as much depth, and he looks the one to focus on. Fire's Finale also comes out well at the weights and is feared most.

