Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 7 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Delta Downs on Monday...

"...again looks the one to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Mostly Awesome

#5 Mostly Awesome - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Mostly Awesome was a good winner at Prairie Meadows when last seen three months ago and again looks the one to beat on these terms. Kris T. is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest.

#9 Natealyze - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Natealyze ran a creditable race in a stronger grade than this three months ago and makes plenty of appeal now facing an easier assignment. Alterana is from a yard that do well in State-bred races and appeals as best of the rest. Joemo commands respect as well.

#8 Paddock Pick - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Paddock Pick ran a below-par effort at Louisiana Downs when last seen five months ago, but has been freshened up since, and could bounce back in what doesn't look the strongest race. Queeten could prove the biggest danger.

Recommended bets

#5 Mostly Awesome - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)
#9 Natealyze - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)
#8 Paddock Pick - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

