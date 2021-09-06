To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 6 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform bring you the best bets from Saratoga on Monday.

"He looks a Grade 1 performer and can take this rise in class in his stride..."

Timeform on Wit

#2 En Wye Cee - Saratoga R3 (18:43)

En Wye Cee started favourite when beaten by the reopposing L'Imperator in an allowance optional claimer last time, but he didn't get the clearest of runs, and is fancied to reverse the form on these terms in what doesn't look the strongest Grade 2. No Word comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and should also go well.

#6 Wit - Saratoga R10 (22:38)

Wit has made a most promising start to his career, looking an above-average sort on debut at Belmont and following up in good style over six furlongs at this track last time. He looks a Grade 1 performer and can take this rise in class in his stride. High Oak is also putting his unbeaten record on the line and looks the obvious danger.

#6 Cold Hard Cash - Saratoga R11 (23:10)

Cold Hard Cash won in good style over this course and distance in July and lost little in defeat over further last time. The balance of his form makes him the one to beat here and he can come out on top, likely at the main expense of Ghost Giant, who looks interesting starting out for a new stable.

Saratoga (US) 6th Sep (R11 1m Allw)

Monday 6 September, 11.10pm

Mister Winston
King Cause
Atone
Ghost Giant
Johnny Sack
Cold Hard Cash
La Hara
Mr. Fidget
Performing Arts
Unitedandresolute
Alley Oop Johnny
Klickitat
