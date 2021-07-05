To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 5 July

US racing
Timeform highlight the best bets at Belmont

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Monday.

"...she is fully expected to go one place better now..."

Timeform on Sweet Mia

#1 Sweet Mia - Belmont R5 (20:02)

Sweet Mia is going through a good spell at present, beaten only a quarter of a length in a similar event at this course last time, and she is fully expected to go one place better now. Baby Boss also arrives in form and looks an obvious danger.

#3 Sadler's Joy - Belmont R6 (20:34)

Sadler's Joy isn't getting any younger but his consistency is hard to knock and he should have been freshened up by a short break. He wasn't at his best when last seen at Gulfstream Park in March but the pick of his form gives him an excellent chance on these terms. Gufo represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and is likely to be in the mix too.

#2 First Captain - Belmont R8 (21:40)

This looks a good race but First Captain is fully expected to maintain his unbeaten record. He has won his first two starts at this course in good style and again has the assistance of Jose L. Ortiz which is a big plus round here. Snow House is less up against it on this occasion and appeals as best of the remainder.

Recommended bets

Belmont Park (US) 5th Jul (R5 6f Claim)

Monday 5 July, 8.02pm

Sweet Mia
Miss Mi Mi
Stunning Munnings
Mosienko
Baby Boss
Awesome Indra
Belmont Park (US) 5th Jul (R6 1m4f Stks)

Monday 5 July, 8.34pm

Red Knight
Sadlers Joy
Gufo
Tide Of The Sea
Shamrocket
Kinenos
Belmont Park (US) 5th Jul (R8 1m Grd 3)

Monday 5 July, 9.40pm

Gershwin
First Captain
Civil War
Ridin With Biden
Snow House
