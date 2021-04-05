Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 5 April

#2 U S Constitution - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

U S Constitution didn't pull up any trees when down the field here in a similar event last month, but has been working well since, showing up well the other day. He therefore could be worth another chance in a race lacking depth. He's A Shooter hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and is a contender as well.

#1 Florencia - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Florencia goes particularly well round here and arrives in good form having been beaten by only one rival the last twice. She faces lesser opposition here, so looks an obvious player to resume winning ways. Miss Loyalty can emerge best of the rest, but Socially Astray also requires respect.

#7 Petulant Delight - Parx R9 (21:31 BST)

Several of these arrive in good form but it is Petulant Delight who makes the most appeal. He is on a real roll at present, completing a hat-trick at this course last time, and judged by that effort, he should have even more to offer. Iywaan, who also completed a hat-trick last time, can emerge best of the remainder.

