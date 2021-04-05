To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 5 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"He therefore could be worth another chance..."

Timeform on U S Constitution

#2 U S Constitution - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

U S Constitution didn't pull up any trees when down the field here in a similar event last month, but has been working well since, showing up well the other day. He therefore could be worth another chance in a race lacking depth. He's A Shooter hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and is a contender as well.

#1 Florencia - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Florencia goes particularly well round here and arrives in good form having been beaten by only one rival the last twice. She faces lesser opposition here, so looks an obvious player to resume winning ways. Miss Loyalty can emerge best of the rest, but Socially Astray also requires respect.

#7 Petulant Delight - Parx R9 (21:31 BST)

Several of these arrive in good form but it is Petulant Delight who makes the most appeal. He is on a real roll at present, completing a hat-trick at this course last time, and judged by that effort, he should have even more to offer. Iywaan, who also completed a hat-trick last time, can emerge best of the remainder.

Recommended bets

Parx (US) 5th Apr (R6 1m Mdn Claim)

Monday 5 April, 8.10pm

Market rules

S Man
U S Constitution
Hes A Shooter
Imminent Danger
Bizzy Gillespie
Eddies Charge
Charlies Safari
Parx (US) 5th Apr (R9 1m1f Allw)

Monday 5 April, 9.31pm

Market rules

Iywaan
Seat Of Honor
Midnight Act
Factor This In
Borsa Vento
Jammin Jimtown
Petulant Delight
Diamond Setter
Three Phase
