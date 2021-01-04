Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 4 January

#4 Last To Know - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Last To Know took a while to warm up on his debut at Fair Grounds last month, slowly away and showing little early speed, but he rattled home for second once the penny dropped and there is no denying his chances with that run now under his belt. Morricone is still a maiden after four runs but ticks plenty of boxes and could be the pick for second, while Prince Perfecta makes up the shortlist.

#8 Angelina's Heaven - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Angelina's Heaven didn't have things go her way last time, bumped at the start and forced to race wide throughout, but she has a good chance on these terms, particularly if returning to the form that saw her rattle off six successive victories last year. Naughty Me arrives here in good order and could make her presence felt, while Matapan gets the vote for third.

#10 Louisiana Special - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Louisiana Special was unable to keep pace and faded into third at this venue last time, but this is a much easier assignment, and she commands plenty of respect now returned to calmer waters. Broke And Praying also has a chance at the weights, with Executive council possibly able to fill out the places.