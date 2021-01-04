To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 4 January

US Racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide three selections at Delta Downs on Monday...

"...there is no denying his chances with that run now under his belt."

Timeform on Last To Know

#4 Last To Know - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Last To Know took a while to warm up on his debut at Fair Grounds last month, slowly away and showing little early speed, but he rattled home for second once the penny dropped and there is no denying his chances with that run now under his belt. Morricone is still a maiden after four runs but ticks plenty of boxes and could be the pick for second, while Prince Perfecta makes up the shortlist.

#8 Angelina's Heaven - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Angelina's Heaven didn't have things go her way last time, bumped at the start and forced to race wide throughout, but she has a good chance on these terms, particularly if returning to the form that saw her rattle off six successive victories last year. Naughty Me arrives here in good order and could make her presence felt, while Matapan gets the vote for third.

#10 Louisiana Special - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Louisiana Special was unable to keep pace and faded into third at this venue last time, but this is a much easier assignment, and she commands plenty of respect now returned to calmer waters. Broke And Praying also has a chance at the weights, with Executive council possibly able to fill out the places.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Last To Know - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)
#8 Angelina's Heaven - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)
#10 Louisiana Special - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 4th Jan (R3 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Monday 4 January, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zions Call
Cowboy Brad
Kasens Train
Comerunninboys
Last To Know
Gotiger Special
Wheels Turning
Slow
Magawildtime
Morricone
Prince Perfecta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 4th Jan (R7 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 4 January, 9.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Naughty Me
Blue Suade Guitar
Star Gaze
Baylor
Matapan
Take Charge Gal
Sundereya
Angelinas Heaven
Kris T.
Zaos Dreams
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 4th Jan (R9 5f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 4 January, 10.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Crapaud
Missbudlitelime
Stop The Friend
Broke And Praying
Executive Council
Dont Blink Twice
Miss Private Eye
Wild Charlie
Ill Fly Away
Louisiana Special
Be A Bandit
Featherinherhalo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles