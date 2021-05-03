Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 May

#1 Dirty Bird - R8 Parx (21:04)

Dirty Bird wasn't at her best when last seen in a similar event over course and distance earlier this month, but she has since made a positive stable switch, and has a great chance on these terms if returning to something like her best. Come And Get It had daylight back in second last time and can emerge best of the rest.

#4 Love In Her Eyes - R9 Parx (21:31)

Love In Her Eyes perhaps hasn't got the most attractive profile of these, but she looked good when winning at this course in March and ran a solid race in defeat in a similar event last time. This race doesn't appear as strong and she is the one to beat at the weights. Leader of The Band won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and looks second best.

#1 Cobble Hill - R11 Parx (22:25)

A quick look at Cobble Hill's recent form figures isn't too inspiring, but this isn't a strong event and he has a fantastic chance at the weights if getting back on song. He is worth chancing ahead of El Fenomeno.

