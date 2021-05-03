To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...has a great chance on these terms if returning to something like her best..."

Timeform on Dirty Bird

#1 Dirty Bird - R8 Parx (21:04)

Dirty Bird wasn't at her best when last seen in a similar event over course and distance earlier this month, but she has since made a positive stable switch, and has a great chance on these terms if returning to something like her best. Come And Get It had daylight back in second last time and can emerge best of the rest.

#4 Love In Her Eyes - R9 Parx (21:31)

Love In Her Eyes perhaps hasn't got the most attractive profile of these, but she looked good when winning at this course in March and ran a solid race in defeat in a similar event last time. This race doesn't appear as strong and she is the one to beat at the weights. Leader of The Band won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and looks second best.

#1 Cobble Hill - R11 Parx (22:25)

A quick look at Cobble Hill's recent form figures isn't too inspiring, but this isn't a strong event and he has a fantastic chance at the weights if getting back on song. He is worth chancing ahead of El Fenomeno.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#1 Dirty Bird - R8 Parx (21:04)
#4 Love In Her Eyes - R9 Parx (21:31)
#1 Cobble Hill - R11 Parx (22:25)

Philadelphia (US) 3rd May (R8 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 3 May, 9.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dirty Bird
Discreet Cathy
Enough Love
Angel Raphael
Socially Astray
Miss Loyalty
Wings Of Fury
Tiz A Date
Come And Get It
Reigning Fire
Frisky Feeling
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Philadelphia (US) 3rd May (R9 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 3 May, 9.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Leader Of The Band
Kind Humor
Peyton Elizabeth
Love In Her Eyes
Taylers Chrome
Butter Pecan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Philadelphia (US) 3rd May (R11 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 3 May, 10.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cobble Hill
Stink Man
El Fenomeno
Shandian
James Ciro
Lawyer Roy
Royal Coup
Little Vinnie
Raggy Rocks
Fray
Frosts Song
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles