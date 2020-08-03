Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 August

#7 Private Party - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Private Party was a ready winner of his most recent outing over C&D, forging clear to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. This doesn't look any tougher, and he should mount a bold follow-up bid if running to the same level for the in-form Michael Pino barn. Emperor John and Factor This In are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Passport - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Passport only has one career victory to his name, but he typically keeps better company than this and has the form in the book to suggest he can be very competitive at this level. He is taken to resume winning ways at the expense of Kid Macho, who is a big danger if reproducing his best form now trying turf for the first time.

#2 Helene Jacqueline - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Helene Jacqueline has filled the runner-up spot in four of her six starts to date, including when beaten five and a half lengths at Monmouth last time. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so she looks to hold sound claims of gaining a deserved first success. Congrats Answer and I Know I Can Dance also enter calculations.

