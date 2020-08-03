To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Parx on Monday...

"...looks to hold sound claims of gaining a deserved first success..."

Timeform on Helene Jacqueline

#7 Private Party - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Private Party was a ready winner of his most recent outing over C&D, forging clear to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. This doesn't look any tougher, and he should mount a bold follow-up bid if running to the same level for the in-form Michael Pino barn. Emperor John and Factor This In are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Passport - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Passport only has one career victory to his name, but he typically keeps better company than this and has the form in the book to suggest he can be very competitive at this level. He is taken to resume winning ways at the expense of Kid Macho, who is a big danger if reproducing his best form now trying turf for the first time.

#2 Helene Jacqueline - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Helene Jacqueline has filled the runner-up spot in four of her six starts to date, including when beaten five and a half lengths at Monmouth last time. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so she looks to hold sound claims of gaining a deserved first success. Congrats Answer and I Know I Can Dance also enter calculations.

Recommended bets

#7 Private Party - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)
#4 Passport - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)
#2 Helene Jacqueline - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Parx (US) 3rd Aug (R6 6f Allw)

Monday 3 August, 8.10pm

Back Lay
Jacks A Warrior
Royalty Salvatore
Forman The Foreman
Factor This In
Fire Mission
Emperor John
Private Party
Parx (US) 3rd Aug (R7 1m1f Claim)

Monday 3 August, 8.37pm

Back Lay
My Amanjena
Perfect Daydream
Bet The Pot
Passport
Lexatoga
Ronin Warrior
Bellarmine Hall
Kid Macho
Spartak
Janes Factor
Parx (US) 3rd Aug (R8 6f Mdn)

Monday 3 August, 9.04pm

Back Lay
Broad Jumper
Helene Jacqueline
Jamies Wanderlust
Paloma Gris
Congrats Answer
Perfect Song
I Know I Can Dance
Risques Jewel
Map Of America
Brooklyn Heights
Timeform,

