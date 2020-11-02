To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 2 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform select the best bets from Parx and Mountaineer on Monday...

"...looks to hold solid claims of regaining the winning thread on these terms."

Timeform on Dedicated

#7 Whitney Cove - Parx R10 (21:21)

This represent a big drop in class for Whitney Cove, and with the Joseph Taylor barn in the form it is at present, she is difficult to oppose. Up Just In Time is another returning to calmer waters and will go close if able to produce her best form, while Conagree Rose could prove a solid each-way option.

#5 Stylish Ninetynine - Mountaineer R4 (01:06)

Stylish Ninetynine will likely get a good pace to aim at, which should suit her closing running style, and with new trainer Eddie Clouston's impressive record with new recruits, she gets the vote to make a successful stable debut. Stormin Rosemary and Swamp Witch Haddy look the pick of the remainder.

#3 Dedicated - Mountaineer R8 (02:34)

Dedicated wasn't beaten too far when fourth at Charles Town recently, and he looks to hold solid claims of regaining the winning thread on these terms. Tarnished Justice also has plenty going for him and is very much one to treat with caution, while Vow's Son also arrives here in good order.

Parx (US) 2nd Nov (R10 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 2 November, 9.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Iza One
Valiant Spirit
Soul Planet
Free Coffee
Lively Kitten
Up Just In Time
Whitney Cove
Nancy B
Pantaloni
Yellow Chick
Lilbitocharm
Congaree Rose
Aleda Lutz
Premium Motion
Point Lockout
Willthisshipsail
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MountP (US) 2nd Nov (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 1.06am

Market rules

Back Lay
Stormin Rosemary
Christine
Reina Caribe
Jilliana
Stylish Ninetynine
Dreamingofrosealla
Shesarockstartoo
Swamp Witch Haddy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MountP (US) 2nd Nov (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 2.34am

Market rules

Back Lay
Emperors Gold
Southern Rules
Dedicated
Thirsty Actor
Joey B
Charming Indy
Valadier
Vows Son
Tarnished Justice
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
