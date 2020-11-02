Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 2 November

#7 Whitney Cove - Parx R10 (21:21)

This represent a big drop in class for Whitney Cove, and with the Joseph Taylor barn in the form it is at present, she is difficult to oppose. Up Just In Time is another returning to calmer waters and will go close if able to produce her best form, while Conagree Rose could prove a solid each-way option.

#5 Stylish Ninetynine - Mountaineer R4 (01:06)

Stylish Ninetynine will likely get a good pace to aim at, which should suit her closing running style, and with new trainer Eddie Clouston's impressive record with new recruits, she gets the vote to make a successful stable debut. Stormin Rosemary and Swamp Witch Haddy look the pick of the remainder.

#3 Dedicated - Mountaineer R8 (02:34)

Dedicated wasn't beaten too far when fourth at Charles Town recently, and he looks to hold solid claims of regaining the winning thread on these terms. Tarnished Justice also has plenty going for him and is very much one to treat with caution, while Vow's Son also arrives here in good order.