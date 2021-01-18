Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 18 January

#6 Letmetakethiscall - Aqueduct R4 (19:20)

Letmetakethiscall arrives here in search of a hat-trick after two facile successes over this course and distance, coming from a long way back to get his head in front on the latter occasion. He must have a good chance on these terms. Timely Tradition looks the pick for second, while Gypsy Janie makes up the shortlist.

#6 Portal Creek - Aqueduct R7 (20:50)

Portal Creek just failed in his bid for the hat-trick in a Grade 3 at this venue last time, but he pulled clear of the remainder and holds solid claims with a repeat effort. Alisio could prove the main danger, while Needs Supervision get the vote for third.

#8 Hey It's Tati - Aqueduct R8 (21:20)

Hey It's Tati is yet to get off the mark after four attempts, but she is up against less exacting company on this occasion, and considering her best effort came on dirt, when second on debut in June, this could prove a good opportunity for her to open her account. Remoane attracts the services of in-form jockey Trevor McCarthy and a bold run is expected, while Queentiga also commands respect.