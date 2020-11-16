Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 16 November

#1 Ryder Rocket - Remington Park R6 (20:20 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Ryder Rocket appears to have the best claims. Most of these have something to prove, but Ryder Rocket arrives on the back of a career-best performance and is fancied to open his account. Mandolin Jim still appears to be learning on the job and looks the biggest danger after just three runs.

#11 Lisa Smiles - Remington Park R7 (20:48 GMT)

Lisa Smiles arrives at the top of her game having won her last two starts, looking better than ever when winning her two weeks ago. It is hard to oppose her in this sort of form and she can complete a hat-trick, perhaps at the main expense of Deja Sue, who was a little below form last time but has a good chance at the weights on the pick of her form.

#1 Arizona Sun - Remington Park R8 (21:16 GMT)

Arizona Sun hasn't been seen for 11 months, so has her fitness to prove, but she looks the one to beat on form. She has won five of her last eight starts, so it is hard to argue with her strike rate, and should give backers a run for their money. Caliente Candy clocked the fastest workout of the day recently and is also considered.

