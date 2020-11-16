To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 16 November

American racing
Timeform bring you the best three bets from the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Remington Park on Monday...

"It is hard to oppose her in this sort of form..."

Timeform on Lisa Smiles

#1 Ryder Rocket - Remington Park R6 (20:20 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Ryder Rocket appears to have the best claims. Most of these have something to prove, but Ryder Rocket arrives on the back of a career-best performance and is fancied to open his account. Mandolin Jim still appears to be learning on the job and looks the biggest danger after just three runs.

#11 Lisa Smiles - Remington Park R7 (20:48 GMT)

Lisa Smiles arrives at the top of her game having won her last two starts, looking better than ever when winning her two weeks ago. It is hard to oppose her in this sort of form and she can complete a hat-trick, perhaps at the main expense of Deja Sue, who was a little below form last time but has a good chance at the weights on the pick of her form.

#1 Arizona Sun - Remington Park R8 (21:16 GMT)

Arizona Sun hasn't been seen for 11 months, so has her fitness to prove, but she looks the one to beat on form. She has won five of her last eight starts, so it is hard to argue with her strike rate, and should give backers a run for their money. Caliente Candy clocked the fastest workout of the day recently and is also considered.

Recommended bets

#1 Ryder Rocket - Remington Park R6 (20:20 GMT)
#11 Lisa Smiles - Remington Park R7 (20:48 GMT)
#1 Arizona Sun - Remington Park R8 (21:16 GMT)

RemP (US) 16th Nov (R6 7f Mdn Claim)

Monday 16 November, 8.20pm

Back Lay
Ryder Rocket
Mandolin Jim
Clear Advantage
Arlingtons Shine
Mountain Breeze
Meaningful
Funandfunny
Guardsman Pass
RemP (US) 16th Nov (R7 6f Claim)

Monday 16 November, 8.48pm

Back Lay
Castanuela
Ship Shape Miss
Fleeta Belle
Gray Sky Mesa
Whew
Kona Katie
Council Rules
Deja Sue
Who Dis Lil Miss
Fashion Rose
Lisa Smiles
Miss Photo
RemP (US) 16th Nov (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Monday 16 November, 9.16pm

Back Lay
Arizona Sun
Konza Kandy
Spring Steen
Lay M Out
Stormieis Blue
Caliente Candy
Skamania
