Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...won his last two starts at this track by a cumulative margin of 13 lengths..."

Timeform on Breezy Gust

#7 Better Yet - Parx R3 (17:49 GMT)

Better Yet hasn't won for a while but left the impression her turn could be near when second in a similar event at this track in January, being beaten just a head after a sustained duel with the winner. She shaped as if still in good form when fifth back here the following month and could be worth another chance to belatedly end her losing run in what looks a very winnable contest. Mija Bella is feared most ahead of Jumpin Jett.

#7 Uncaptured Ruby - Parx R7 (19:37 GMT)

Uncaptured Ruby should be competitive at this sort of level having switched barns since her latest outing at Gulfstream Park six weeks ago. She is already a three-time winner in similar company and shaped as if still retaining all her ability when last seen in competitive action (beaten a little over five lengths into fifth). Gambit's Girl and Pantaloni are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#2 Breezy Gust - Parx R9 (20:31 GMT)

Breezy Gust has won his last two starts at this track by a cumulative margin of 13 lengths, winning first over 7f and then 5.5f. He showed lots of early speed on the last occasion and stuck to his task well to burn off his rivals in the straight, ultimately landing the spoils easily by five lengths. He seems sure to mount a bold hat-trick bid if continuing in the same rich vein of form, leaving La Waun and Violent Turbulence to complete the shortlist.

Parx (US) 15th Mar (R3 1m Claim)

Monday 15 March, 5.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magalie
Mija Bella
Pretty Cool Cat
Serious Happiness
Hallucination
Chancee
Jumpin Jett
Better Yet
Parx (US) 15th Mar (R7 6f Claim)

Monday 15 March, 7.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tiz A Date
Zecha
Its A Shaw Thing
Up Just In Time
Wildcattin
Gambits Girl
Uncaptured Ruby
Angel Raphael
Pantaloni
Parx (US) 15th Mar (R9 6f Allw Claim)

Monday 15 March, 8.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
War Tocsin
Breezy Gust
La Waun
Violent Turbulence
Dancing Bull
Wentz
Graves Island
Pnutbutter Special
