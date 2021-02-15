Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 February

#5 Tuff Bird - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Tuff Bird finished third at this venue last time and, given this is an easier assignment to the ones she is used to contesting, she gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Shannon's Girl is also in with a chance at the weights, while Big Al's Gal makes up the shortlist.

#4 Norwegian - Turf Paradise R1 (19:55)

Norwegian finished second over this course and distance last month, making good ground late on, and she boasts an excellent chance of going one better on these terms. Who's The Diva Now was a winner at this venue last time and looks the most likely danger on her stable debut, while Therighttobeararms gets the vote for third.

#8 Big Boy Mo - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)

Big Boy Mo could only manage third over this course and distance last time, but he is clear top rated and is one to take very seriously. Therisastormbrewin drops in grade and it will be a surprise if he is not involved in the finish, while Wardenofthenorth is also worth a mention.