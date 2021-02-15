To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct and Turf Paradise on Monday...

"...is clear top rated and is one to take very seriously."

Timeform on Big Boy Mo

#5 Tuff Bird - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Tuff Bird finished third at this venue last time and, given this is an easier assignment to the ones she is used to contesting, she gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Shannon's Girl is also in with a chance at the weights, while Big Al's Gal makes up the shortlist.

#4 Norwegian - Turf Paradise R1 (19:55)

Norwegian finished second over this course and distance last month, making good ground late on, and she boasts an excellent chance of going one better on these terms. Who's The Diva Now was a winner at this venue last time and looks the most likely danger on her stable debut, while Therighttobeararms gets the vote for third.

#8 Big Boy Mo - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)

Big Boy Mo could only manage third over this course and distance last time, but he is clear top rated and is one to take very seriously. Therisastormbrewin drops in grade and it will be a surprise if he is not involved in the finish, while Wardenofthenorth is also worth a mention.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#5 Tuff Bird - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)
#4 Norwegian - Turf Paradise R1 (19:55)
#8 Big Boy Mo - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 6.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Empress Luciana
Big Als Gal
Dazzling Speed
Tuff Bird
Shannons Girl
Elite Speed
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

TPara (US) 15th Feb (R1 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 7.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Varsovienne
Jaded Tiger
Sincere Warning
Norwegian
Lieutenant Margie
Therighttobeararms
Whos The Diva Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 15th Feb (R8 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 9.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Therisastormbrewin
Mr. Fidget
Quintarelli
Wardenofthenorth
Mucho Sunshine
Coolboy
Halstaat
Big Boy Mo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles