Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 14 December

#9 Silent Trick - Delta Downs R4 (20:16 GMT)

This is only a modest race and Silent Trick has more positives than negatives. She was below form last-time-out but is the type to quickly bounce back and this won't take much winning. Aim Spot should find the return to this trip a good move and is another to consider.

#6 Tough Charlie - Delta Downs R6 (21:11 GMT)

Tough Charlie won a couple of times earlier in the year and left the impression that he would come on for the run after a short break at Remington last time. He comes out well at the weights here and should prove hard to beat. Prizeless is taking a massive drop in class and is also likely to be thereabouts.

#5 Could You - Delta Downs R7 (21:39 GMT)

Could You arrives in top form having won two of her last three starts and the manner of her latest success suggests she has even more to offer. Hoyam is less up against it on this occasion and can emerge best of the rest.

