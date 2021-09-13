To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 13 September

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...faces a much easier task here than when well beaten in his last race..."

Timeform on Call Fitzroy

#6 Dramatized - Parx R2 (18:22)

Dramatized has done most of his racing on turf of late but does have some dirt form and looks worth taking a chance on back on the main track. Worth His Salt is likely to be on the premises too, while Wonderfully Tuned also commands consideration.

#3 Call Fitzroy - Parx R5 (19:43)

Call Fitzroy faces a much easier task here than when well beaten in his last race and is taken to put up a much better showing. Diesel has a good chance on these terms and should also go close, while One Two Kid also needs a second look.

#3 Wentz - Parx R6 (20:10)

Wentz was trapped wide and ran too badly to be true last time. He'd been in good form prior to that and ought to get back on track here. Dreams Untold has an excellent strike rate at this track and can chase the selection home, while Hockey Puck makes up the shortlist.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Philadelphia (US) 13th Sep (R6 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 13 September, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Senior Investment
Hockey Puck
Wentz
Borracho
Dreams Untold
Bird King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips