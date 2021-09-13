Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 13 September

#6 Dramatized - Parx R2 (18:22)

Dramatized has done most of his racing on turf of late but does have some dirt form and looks worth taking a chance on back on the main track. Worth His Salt is likely to be on the premises too, while Wonderfully Tuned also commands consideration.

#3 Call Fitzroy - Parx R5 (19:43)

Call Fitzroy faces a much easier task here than when well beaten in his last race and is taken to put up a much better showing. Diesel has a good chance on these terms and should also go close, while One Two Kid also needs a second look.

#3 Wentz - Parx R6 (20:10)

Wentz was trapped wide and ran too badly to be true last time. He'd been in good form prior to that and ought to get back on track here. Dreams Untold has an excellent strike rate at this track and can chase the selection home, while Hockey Puck makes up the shortlist.

