Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 October

Monday 12 October, 7.15pm
Timeform identify the three best bets at Delaware and Belmont on Monday...
"...she holds what looks to be an outstanding chance on the figures."
Timeform on Princess Anne
#3 Princess Anne - Delaware Park R3 (19:15)
Princess Anne finished third in a much better race than this at Laurel Park last time and she holds what looks to be an outstanding chance on the figures. Another Whim also takes a step back in grade and is likely to be on the premises, while That Is Key will be looking to build on her third at this course 12 days ago.
#3 Expert - Belmont Park R7 (21:14)
Expert drops back into a claimer for the first time since the start of 2019 - a race he won comfortably - and he is hard to dismiss on these terms. Tiz He The One should go well on his stable debut, while Super Dude also merits a second look.
#1 The Little Kitty - Delaware Park R8 (21:45)
Those with previous form don't set too high a standard in this maiden, so it could be worth siding with a newcomer, and The Little Kitty makes the most appeal. A daughter of The Big Beast out of Just Passing, it is hard to deny this one's chances on paper. Oh So Jazzy looks the pick for second, while Single Mom makes up the shortlist.
