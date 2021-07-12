Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 July

#3 Sheer Flattery - Parx R7 (20:43)

Sheer Flattery has won three of his last five starts, all of those victories coming at this track, and wasn't seen to best effect racing wide last time. He had nothing left in the finish that day, but better is expected now from an inside draw. Flat Out Flashy comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the main danger.

#4 I Am Redeemed - Parx R9 (21:39)

I Am Redeemed made a winning debut over this course and distance in May and improved when finding only one too good over a mile at this track last time. He was angled out to come with a winning run on that occasion but wasn't able to get past, leaving the impression the return to this trip will suit, and he looks the one to beat. Kidnapped arrives in good form and looks best of the remainder.

#11 Sambam - Parx R10 (22:07)

Sambam is a regular at this track and shaped better than the bare result last time, dropped into the rear early on but making gradual ground in the straight. A more positive ride will see him to better effect and the level of his form entitles him to be in the mix here. Dramatized can emerge best of the remainder.

