Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Monday...

"...better is expected now from an inside draw..."

Timeform on Sheer Flattery

#3 Sheer Flattery - Parx R7 (20:43)

Sheer Flattery has won three of his last five starts, all of those victories coming at this track, and wasn't seen to best effect racing wide last time. He had nothing left in the finish that day, but better is expected now from an inside draw. Flat Out Flashy comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the main danger.

#4 I Am Redeemed - Parx R9 (21:39)

I Am Redeemed made a winning debut over this course and distance in May and improved when finding only one too good over a mile at this track last time. He was angled out to come with a winning run on that occasion but wasn't able to get past, leaving the impression the return to this trip will suit, and he looks the one to beat. Kidnapped arrives in good form and looks best of the remainder.

#11 Sambam - Parx R10 (22:07)

Sambam is a regular at this track and shaped better than the bare result last time, dropped into the rear early on but making gradual ground in the straight. A more positive ride will see him to better effect and the level of his form entitles him to be in the mix here. Dramatized can emerge best of the remainder.

Philadelphia (US) 12th Jul (R7 1m1f Allw)

Monday 12 July, 8.43pm

Market rules

Flat Out Flashy
Eclipsed Moon
Sheer Flattery
Borsa Vento
My Train
Town Jak
Big City Ralph
Philadelphia (US) 12th Jul (R9 7f Allw)

Monday 12 July, 9.39pm

Market rules

Strawberry Red
Chrisatude
Wise Jude
I Am Redeemed
Kidnapped
Mead Hall
Danzafied
Pylon
Our Philly Special
Philadelphia (US) 12th Jul (R10 1m Claim)

Monday 12 July, 10.07pm

Market rules

One Two Kid
Lease
Social Group
Wicked Strong Alex
Ronin Warrior
Dramatized
Abdaa
Defibrillator
Croi Mor
Sambam
Judicial Restraint
