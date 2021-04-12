To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx on Monday.

"She pulled clear of the remainder last time and a repeat performance will see her hard to beat..."

Timeform on Madame Tiger

#2X Indian Lake - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Indian Lake is a thoroughly consistent sort who also knows how to get his head in front, winning three of his last six starts, and arguably proving better than ever at this course last month. This looks another excellent opportunity for him. The King Cheek worked well the other day and is feared most.

#3 Super Dude - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Super Dude is a regular at Aqueduct, winning a couple of similar events to this in November and January. Admittedly, he wasn't at the top of his game last time, but he has an excellent chance at the weights here and should launch a bold bid. Wentz is in decent nick at present at looks second best.

#3 Madame Tiger - Parx R10 (21:58 BST)

This looks a good contest, but it is hard to see past another solid display from Madame Tiger. She has finished second or better on her last seven starts, and should appreciate the return to six furlongs. She pulled clear of the remainder last time and a repeat performance will see her hard to beat. Caramel Cream looks the likeliest danger.

Parx Racing (US) 12th Apr (R7 1m Allw Claim)

Monday 12 April, 8.37pm

Just A Thought
Smokum Peace Pipe
The King Cheek
Indian Lake
Heart Rhythm
Omati
Louies Law
Nine Toe Johnny
Parx Racing (US) 12th Apr (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Monday 12 April, 9.04pm

Wentz
Thundershook
Informative
Super Dude
Optic Way
Confessor
Seek The Peak
Parx Racing (US) 12th Apr (R10 6f Allw)

Monday 12 April, 9.58pm

Miss Loyalty
Caramel Cream
Madame Tiger
Enigmatica
Lolanita
Dreaming Diamonds
Chubofftheoldblock
Gator Girl
