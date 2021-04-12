Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 April

#2X Indian Lake - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Indian Lake is a thoroughly consistent sort who also knows how to get his head in front, winning three of his last six starts, and arguably proving better than ever at this course last month. This looks another excellent opportunity for him. The King Cheek worked well the other day and is feared most.

#3 Super Dude - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Super Dude is a regular at Aqueduct, winning a couple of similar events to this in November and January. Admittedly, he wasn't at the top of his game last time, but he has an excellent chance at the weights here and should launch a bold bid. Wentz is in decent nick at present at looks second best.

#3 Madame Tiger - Parx R10 (21:58 BST)

This looks a good contest, but it is hard to see past another solid display from Madame Tiger. She has finished second or better on her last seven starts, and should appreciate the return to six furlongs. She pulled clear of the remainder last time and a repeat performance will see her hard to beat. Caramel Cream looks the likeliest danger.

