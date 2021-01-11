Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 11 January

#5 Standing Perfect - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Standing Perfect made the ideal start to his career when landing the odds at Louisiana Downs in September, and he improved on that form when finishing second in a valuable stakes race at Fair Grounds last time, making up plenty of ground to get within a couple of lengths of the winner, pulling clear of the remainder. He looks the clear pick at the weights and shouldn't have too much difficulty regaining the winning thread here. Chu Chu's Legacy and Foolish Dreams appeal the most of the remainder.

#7 Sarah's Vision - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

Sarah's Vision is undoubtedly a consistent performer, hitting the frame in all but one of his runs, and this step up in trip could be just what the doctor ordered. His best effort to date arguably came at this venue, and his prospects look good on these terms. Floor General has some of the best form on offer in this contest and shouldn't be too far away, while Gimmiesound also commands respect.

#9 Dusty Boy - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Dusty Boy remains a maiden after seven runs, but this arguably represents his easiest task yet, and he should be able to take advantage to get off the mark. He probably wasn't at his best when eighth at Fair Grounds last time, but today's opponents are nowhere near as classy as the ones he faced on that occasion, and he is certainly one of the likelier types. Double Priority is also high on the shortlist, while Shack Partout gets the vote for third.