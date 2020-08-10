To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 10 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back stateside tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Fort Erie on Monday...

"...could prove tough to catch if allowed her own way of things in front."

Timeform on Miss Verrazano

#8 Miss Verrazano - Fort Erie R4 (19:34)

Miss Verrazano finished runner-up at Woodbine last time but that effort is probably worth a bit more than the bare result suggests as she hit the gate at the start of the race and had to put plenty in to get to the lead on the upper stretch, just failing to hold on as her early exploits took their toll. She makes her debut for Julie Mathes's barn here and looks to be the only real front runner in the field, so could prove tough to catch if allowed her own way of things in front. Wedding Ring steps back in grade here and should prove the chief threat, while Mystery Day also demands scrutiny.

#3 Tinker Ring - Fort Erie R5 (20:02)

With just five going to post in this claimer tactics could play a big part, and given Tinker Ring is likely to be allowed to control things out in front, he boasts the best prospects. Fafa Fooey arrives here in search of the hat-trick and put in a good piece of work the other day, so should also be on the premises.

#1 The Dr's Slippers - Fort Erie R6 (20:30)

The Dr's Slippers is becoming a little frustrating but this looks a good opportunity for him to belatedly break his maiden. He finished third at Finger Lakes last time and holds very good prospects on his first attempt on turf. Newcomer Donny looks the one for the runner-up spot.

Recommended bets

#8 Miss Verrazano – Fort Erie R4 (19:34)
#3 Tinker Ring – Fort Erie R5 (20:02)
#1 The Dr’s Slippers – Fort Erie R6 (20:30)

Timeform,

