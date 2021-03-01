Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 March

#10 Areyouinaband - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

A wide-margin winner over this course and distance in December, Areyouinaband has been shaping as if still in good form since the turn of the year, finishing third and second in her last two outings here. She looks to have a first-class chance on the figures and gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Awishforgreely looks the most likely challenger if raring to go following a break.

#4 Dodger - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Dodger followed up his neck victory over this course and distance with a good second over a furlong shorter last time. He put in a good piece of work the other day, and with this step back up in trip likely to prove a positive, he looks the one to side with. Kinlee's Song is also high on the shortlist and should be thereabouts, while Smiling Song gets the vote for third.

#3 Bertie's Galaxy - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Bertie's Galaxy finished runner-up in a stakes race over this course and distance last time and, now stepped back into an allowance, this could prove a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Verrazano First looks the pick for the forecast, while Tapizars Secret also merits consideration.