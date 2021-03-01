To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Monday...

"...looks to have a first-class chance on the figures and gets the vote to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Areyouinaband

#10 Areyouinaband - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

A wide-margin winner over this course and distance in December, Areyouinaband has been shaping as if still in good form since the turn of the year, finishing third and second in her last two outings here. She looks to have a first-class chance on the figures and gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Awishforgreely looks the most likely challenger if raring to go following a break.

#4 Dodger - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Dodger followed up his neck victory over this course and distance with a good second over a furlong shorter last time. He put in a good piece of work the other day, and with this step back up in trip likely to prove a positive, he looks the one to side with. Kinlee's Song is also high on the shortlist and should be thereabouts, while Smiling Song gets the vote for third.

#3 Bertie's Galaxy - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Bertie's Galaxy finished runner-up in a stakes race over this course and distance last time and, now stepped back into an allowance, this could prove a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways. Verrazano First looks the pick for the forecast, while Tapizars Secret also merits consideration.

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#10 Areyouinaband - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)
#4 Dodger - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#3 Bertie's Galaxy - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 1st Mar (R1 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Raising The Roof
Wish For Interest
Awishforgreeley
Bigjims Silvergal
Fiery Flash
Salt Life Angel
Im All Mixed Up
Decadent Diamond
Jerrys Legacy
Areyouinaband
Guilty Confession
Stang It
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 1st Mar (R2 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 7.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ready Redding
Britts A Closer
Kinlees Song
Dodger
Dusty Boy
Smiling Song
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 1st Mar (R5 5f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 1 March, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Speedy Fellar
Prizeless
Berties Galaxy
Tapizars Secret
Shangroyal
Wild Bert
Verrazano First
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles