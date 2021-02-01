Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 February

TPara (US) 1st Feb (R1 7f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 1 February, 7.30pm
|Emperors Choice
|Unleash The Beast
|Mr. Benz
|Fly First Class
|Roman Rush
|Franklyenergized
|Fair Challenge
Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Turf Paradise on Monday...
"...the clear pick at the weights and promises to take plenty of beating."
Timeform on King Parker
#2 Unleash The Beast - Turf Paradise R1 (19:30)
Unleash The Beast came up just short in his bid to make all at this venue last time, just unable to hold off the fast-finishing winner. This drop back in trip should show him to better advantage and he will be hard to beat on these terms. Franklyenergized has a good chance on form and is likely to be on the premises, while Mr. Benz also warrants a second look.
#5 Willtobelucky - Turf Paradise R3 (20:26)
Willtobelucky is still a maiden after four runs, but his best performance came on turf, when second in a stronger contest than this at Hawthorne in November, and, returned to a surface that clearly suits him, there is no denying his chances at the weights. Que Sera Sir Ralph also holds obvious credentials and should be thereabouts, while Devils Workshop makes up the shortlist.
#8 King Parker - Turf Paradise R4 (20:54)
King Parker resumed winning ways with victory at this venue last time, getting the better of a protracted duel with the runner-up, who has incidentally come out and won since. King Parker is the clear pick at the weights and promises to take plenty of beating. Quetta's In Charge brings some of the best form to the table and could give the selection the most to think about, while Tribal Impact gets the vote for third.
