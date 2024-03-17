Tony Calvin Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Keep Superstylin onside at Huntingdon

Mark Milligan has three selections on Sunday

Mark Milligan sits in for Daryl Carter and has a trio of selections on Sunday...

  • Handicap chaser still unexposed

  • Maiden hurdler fancied taking a drop in class

  • A stable-switcher worth siding with

13:32 Huntingdon - Back Superstylin @ 11/43.75 or better

After the thrills and spills of Cheltenham week, Sunday's jumps racing is decidedly low key, but there are still a few decent bets to be had, starting with the opening handicap chase at Huntingdon.

Several come into this in good form, including Gary Moore's Flamelco and the northern raider Yellow Jacket, but the former finished rather too weakly for my liking when second last time, while that was a desperately weak affair the latter won at Bangor on his most recent start.

I prefer the claims of Superstylin, who's still unexposed as a chaser having won on his debut over the bigger obstacles at Lingfield in November, before shaping as if the run was just need returning from a 95-day break when third at Southwell last time.

There's also an argument that the selection made his bid a bit earlier than ideal there too, and a slightly more patient ride could well pay dividends here.

Back Superstylin 13:32 Huntingdon @ 11/43.75 or better

14:25 Chepstow - Back Haiti Couleurs @ 6/42.50 or better

This maiden hurdle at just short of 3m looks sure to be a thorough test and it's an intriguing race in which cases can be made for several of the runners.

However, the pair I'm most interested in are Haiti Couleurs and Land Genie, both of whom look open to improvement in this sphere.

Jonjo O'Neill's Land Genie certainly has the pedigree to make racehorse - he's a half-brother to none other than Constitution Hill - but it's unlikely at this stage he'll be showing anywhere near his illustrious sibling's level of ability.

He actually looks more of a stayer than the former Champion Hurdler and he should be suited by stepping up in trip here, but I just favour Haiti Couleurs, who's a big, chasing type and should have more to offer.

Runner-up on his first two starts under Rules, the selection came from the Irish pointing field (placed twice there) and was just a bit out of his depth when fourth in Grade 2 company at Haydock last time.

He ought to find this company much more palatable.

Back Haiti Couleurs 14:25 Chepstow @ 6/42.50 or better

15:52 Huntingdon - Back Vitani @ 11/43.75 or better

The Dan Skelton team were on fire at Cheltenham and they can claim another win - albeit at a much less exalted level - in this class 4 2m handicap hurdle.

The stable actually field two in the race, Havock and recent recruit Vitani, and it's the latter who interests the most.

Previously trained by Adam West, this daughter of Roaring Lion was just a modest maiden on the flat but she took to hurdles really well last summer, finishing second on debut at Newton Abbott before taking juvenile events at Stratford and Uttoxeter.

She was below form on her two subsequent starts, though was highly tried in listed company for one of them, and now makes her debut for the red-hot Skelton yard on the back of a nice break and a breathing operation.

Soft ground is a bit of an unknown, but she's bred to make a jumper so I'm not expecting it to be too much of an issue (related to several fair hurdlers/chasers who act in testing ground).

While no slight on the Adam West yard, the switch to Dan Skelton has to be viewed as an upgrade where hurdling is concerned and she's an intriguing contender.

Back Vitani 15:52 Huntingdon @ 11/43.75 or better

