Leopardstown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Tuesday...
"...remains open to further improvement and is taken to turn the tables on his reopposing rival."
Timeform on Saint Roi
Mac N Cheese - 12:05 Leopardstown
Mac N Cheese has been off the course for 15 months, but he showed good form for Gavin Patrick Cromwell's yard last year, winning two of his seven outings, and has won after a lengthy absence in the past. He looks to have been given a chance by the assessor, able to race off just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark in this sphere, and he looks interesting on his return to action.
Black Tears - 13:15 Leopardstown
After opening her handicap hurdle account at the first time of asking at this venue in February, Black Tears ended the season with a couple of runner-up finishes in the Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown and the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, really catching the eye with the way she travelled on the latter occasion. She looked as though in need of the outing when third to Buildmeupbettercup at Punchestown last time, but she should strip fitter for that run and has a big chance of reversing the form.
Saint Roi - 14:25 Leopardstown
A dual winner over hurdles last season, including when landing the Country Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Saint Roi picked up where he left off as he comfortably got off the mark for the season at Tipperary in October, overcoming a couple of sticky jumps to win as easily as the betting suggested he would. He was beaten by Abracadabras in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last time, but he wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion and actually deserves plenty of credit for finishing as close as he did. He remains open to further improvement and is taken to turn the tables on his reopposing rival.
Smart Stat
STATTLER - 12:40 Leopardstown
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 9 runnings
Recommended bets
Mac N Cheese - 12:05 Leopardstown
Black Tears - 13:15 Leopardstown
Saint Roi - 14:25 Leopardstown
