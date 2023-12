Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the King George VI Chase

King George VI Chase

14:30 Kempton, Boxing Day

Live on ITV

1. Allaho (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)

Top-class front-runner who posted some outstanding efforts in spring 2022, landing a second successive Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham before proving himself at 3m when routing a strong field in the Punchestown Gold Cup. Missed last season but won easily on Clonmel return last month and seems sure to have come on plenty for that effort. Hard to beat if back to best.

No. 1 Allaho (Fr) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

2. Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Established himself as a top-class chaser when winning this race last season. Also finished an excellent second to Galopin des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, though not at his best when runner-up in the Charlie Hall Chase and the Betfair Chase this season. However, his trainer has no peers when it comes to priming one for this, and he seems sure to launch a bold bid to retain his crown.

No. 2 Bravemansgame (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

3. Frodon (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Grand servant who won this in 2020. Still capable of really smart form last season and finished a respectable third in the Badger Beer on his reappearance at Wincanton last month. His days of winning Grade 1s are surely behind him, though, and best watched in this field.

4. Hewick (John Joseph Hanlon/Gavin Sheehan)

Won the Galway Plate, a Grade 1 hurdle in the US and a Grade 2 chase at Sandown last season. Not at his best in this year's Galway Plate and freshened up since. Really smart chaser but perhaps biting off more than he can chew in this company.

5. Shishkin (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Brilliant chaser on his day, a past winner of the Arkle, and he landed the Ascot Chase also last season. He proved his stamina for 3m when taking the Bowl at Aintree in April, but blotted his copybook when refusing to race in first-time cheekpieces (discarded) at Ascot on reappearance in November. Definitely has the ability to win this and will be a danger to all if setting off.

No. 5 Shishkin (Ire) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

6. The Real Whacker (Patrick Neville/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Unbeaten in three novice chases, all Cheltenham, last season, culminating with a narrow defeat of Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory at the Festival. That form has been well advertised since and he had an excuse (struck into and lame on right-fore) when pulled up in the Paddy Power on his reappearance. No surprise were he to bounce back now.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

If Allaho is still capable of the form he showed when demolishing a bunch of established Grade 1 chasers at Punchestown in April 2022 on his previous attempt at 3m he should come out on top. Last year's winner Bravemansgame can give him most to do, although Shishkin is also more than capable of having a big say if in the mood.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Allaho

2. Bravemansgame

3. Shishkin