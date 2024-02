A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 18:00 - Back Lessay

No. 1 (5) Lessay (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

This novice sees a rematch between Newsreader and Lessay who were separated by just half a length in a similar event over course and distance a month ago. While Andrew Balding's colt was collared late, he was carrying a penalty for winning another novice over Kempton's seven furlongs in December, with Newsreader down the field on that occasion, when both were making their debuts.

For their third meeting, though, Lessay is 5 lb better off with Kevin Philippart de Foy's gelding from last time, and with further improvement to come he can turn the tables on that rival.

Back Lessay @ 7/42.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Symbol of Light

No. 1 (5) Symbol Of Light SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 98

Greatgadian and Dragon Icon give Roger Varian a strong hand in a good-quality mile handicap but they might have to settle for place money behind Symbol of Light.

The lightly-raced five-year-old has done most of his racing on the all-weather, starting off with Godolphin and now with Julie Camacho. He's been threatening to register a first success for his current stable, having looked unlucky when third over this course and distance in November.

Symbol of Light ran another good race in defeat at Newcastle last time when two lengths second to Dear My Friend at level weights. The winner has since won a listed race and the third has won too so that's looking strong form.