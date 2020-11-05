- Trainer: Bob Baffert, USA
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
Breeders' Cup Day 2 Tips: Best bets for Saturday's action at Keeneland
Nick Shiambouros previews the second day of action from the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland on Saturday...
Gamine the clear choice
Race 4 17:02 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint - Gamine
Gamine is one of my bankers of the meeting.
This filly finished third in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in September. She attempted to make all but her stamina gave out and had to settle for a place. She had previously won the Grade 1 Acorn at Saratoga in brilliant fashion.
The return to seven furlongs is exactly what she needs, and will be surprised if she is beaten. At present she is trading at 2.021/1 on the exchange but could trade shorter.
Wildman Jack upset minded
Race 5 17:39 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint - Wildman Jack
I am going to take a flyer with Wildman Jack in this turf sprint.
This gelding finished second to Big Runner in the Grade 2 Eddie D at Santa Anita in September. He made a strong move in the straight, but could not get to grips with the game winner.
Trainer Doug O'Neill is no stranger to the big stage and will have him spot on for this assignment. This is a wide open race so BSP is recommended.
Art Collector to bounce back
Race 6 18:18 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile - Art Collector
Art Collector is my idea of the winner of this fascinating contest.
This high class colt was a no show behind Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness at Pimlico last month. He never travelled with any fluency, and was brushed aside when this chips were down.
This was not his true running and clearly something was amiss. He won the Blue Grass impressively back in July and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close. I have backed him at his current price of 9.08/1 on the exchange.
Rushing Fall a likely contender
Race 7 18:57 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf - Rushing Fall
Rushing Fall should go close in this turf contest.
This mare narrowly beat Mean Mary in the Grade 1 Diana at Saratoga last month.
The pair had a tremendous battle in the straight, but Rushing Fall proved the stronger near the line. She is as tough as teak and is a five time course winner. BSP is recommended.
Yaupon for Asmussen
Race 8 19:36 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Sprint - Yaupon
Yaupon can take this prestigious sprint for trainer Steve Asmussen.
This colt is unbeaten in four starts this year and I do not believe we have seen the best of him. He won the Grade 2 Amsterdam at Saratoga in August without being asked a question.
He remains an exciting prospect, and without the scratched Vekoma in the field his task is a lot easier. The 3.55/2 on the exchange is more than fair.
Raging Bull a lively outsider
Race 9 20:15 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Mile - Raging Bull
I am going to side with Raging Bull in this interesting contest.
This five-year-old finished second to Ivar in the Grade 1 Shadwell Mile over this course last month.
He made up a lot of ground in the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home.
Trainer Chad Brown has a strong hand in this race, but Raging Bull could be the pick of the pack. BSP is recommended.
Swiss Skydiver to soar home
Race 10 20:54 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Distaff - Swiss Skydiver
Swiss Skydiver can upset favourite Monomoy Girl in this mouthwatering contest.
This is a strong renewal, but she beat the boys in the Preakness and will be a tough nut to crack. She crushed a decent group in the Alabama at Saratoga and has rock solid credentials.
Trainer Ken McPeek was going to run her in the Classic but wisely chose this race. I have backed her at her current price of 3.55/2 on the exchange.
Mogul for Europe
Race 11 21:33 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Turf - Mogul
Mogul can take this race for the Europeans.
This colt won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in September.
He took the lead over a furlong from home and settled the matter quickly. He is relatively lightly raced and comes in to this race in super form. This is a tricky race so small stakes and BSP is the way to go.
Tiz the Law to lay it down
Race 12 22:18 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Classic - Tiz the Law
Tiz the Law should go very close in this mouthwatering race.
This smart performer finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby in September. He looked certain to go by the winner in the straight, but had no more to give and had to settle for a place.
The race came too quickly for him after crushing his rivals in the Belmont Stakes in August. I think he will bounce back to his best and looks like the horse to beat. BSP is recommended.
Recommended bets
Back Gamine Race 4 at 2.021/1 in the 17:02 at Keeneland
Back Wildman Jack Race 5 at BSP in the 17:39 at Keeneland
Back Art Collector Race 6 at 9.08/1 in the 18:18 at Keeneland
Back Rushing Fall Race 7 at BSP in the 18:57 at Keeneland
Back Yaupon Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 19:36 at Keeneland
Back Raging Bull Race 9 at BSP in the 20:15 at Keeneland
Back Swiss Skydiver Race 10 at 3.55/2 in the 20:54 at Keeneland
Back Mogul Race 11 at BSP in the 21:33 at Keeneland
Back Tiz the Law Race 12 at BSP in the 22:18 at Keeneland
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R4 7f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 5.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|Speech
|Gamine
|Come Dancing
|Inthemidstofbiz
|Sconsin
|Venetian Harbor
|Serengeti Empress
|Sallys Curlin
|Bells The One
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R5 5f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 5.39pm
|Back
|Lay
|Big Runnuer
|Just Might
|Imprimis
|Front Run The Fed
|Wet Your Whistle
|Glass Slippers
|Leinster
|Oleksandra
|Into Mystic
|Bombard
|Wildman Jack
|Got Stormy
|Texas Wedge
|Extravagant Kid
|Equilateral
|Chaos Theory
|Archidust
|Bulletproof One
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R6 1m Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 6.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|Art Collector
|Sharp Samurai
|Silver Dust
|War Of Will
|Knicks Go
|Mr. Money
|Rushie
|Pirates Punch
|Mr Freeze
|Complexity
|Jesus Team
|Owendale
|Pingxiang
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R7 1m1f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 6.57pm
|Back
|Lay
|Starship Jubilee
|Sistercharlie
|Peaceful
|Mean Mary
|My Sister Nat
|Rushing Fall
|Terebellum
|Mucho Unusual
|Harveys Lil Goil
|Civil Union
|Audarya
|Lady Prancealot
|Nay Lady Nay
|Cayenne Pepper
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R8 6f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 7.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|Echo Town
|C Z Rocket
|Collusion Illusion
|Bon Raison
|Manny Wah
|Franks Rockette
|Whitmore
|Firenze Fire
|Empire Of Gold
|Yaupon
|Diamond Oops
|Hog Creek Hustle
|Jasper Prince
|Lasting Legacy
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R9 1m Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Circus Maximus
|Kameko
|Lope Y Fernandez
|Siskin
|Digital Age
|Safe Voyage
|Casa Creed
|March To The Arch
|One Master
|Halladay
|Ivar
|Uni
|Factor This
|Raging Bull
|Order Of Australia
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R10 1m1f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 8.54pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ce Ce
|Harvest Moon
|Dunbar Road
|Horologist
|Swiss Skydiver
|Lady Kate
|Point Of Honor
|Valiance
|Ollies Candy
|Monomoy Girl
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R11 1m4f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 9.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arklow
|Magical
|Tarnawa
|Mehdaayih
|Donjah
|Lord North
|United
|Red King
|Channel Maker
|Mogul
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R12 1m2f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 7 November, 10.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tacitus
|Tiz The Law
|By My Standards
|Toms Detat
|Title Ready
|Higher Power
|Global Campaign
|Improbable
|Authentic
|Maximum Security