Breeders' Cup Day 2 Tips: Best bets for Saturday's action at Keeneland

Race 4 17:02 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint - Gamine

Gamine is one of my bankers of the meeting.

This filly finished third in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in September. She attempted to make all but her stamina gave out and had to settle for a place. She had previously won the Grade 1 Acorn at Saratoga in brilliant fashion.

No. 2 (2) Gamine (Usa) Trainer: Bob Baffert, USA

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

The return to seven furlongs is exactly what she needs, and will be surprised if she is beaten. At present she is trading at 2.021/1 on the exchange but could trade shorter.

Wildman Jack upset minded

Race 5 17:39 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint - Wildman Jack

I am going to take a flyer with Wildman Jack in this turf sprint.

This gelding finished second to Big Runner in the Grade 2 Eddie D at Santa Anita in September. He made a strong move in the straight, but could not get to grips with the game winner.

No. 11 (11) Wildman Jack (Usa) Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Trainer Doug O'Neill is no stranger to the big stage and will have him spot on for this assignment. This is a wide open race so BSP is recommended.

Art Collector to bounce back

Race 6 18:18 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile - Art Collector

Art Collector is my idea of the winner of this fascinating contest.

This high class colt was a no show behind Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness at Pimlico last month. He never travelled with any fluency, and was brushed aside when this chips were down.

No. 1 (1) Art Collector (Usa) Trainer: Thomas Drury, jnr, USA

Jockey: Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

This was not his true running and clearly something was amiss. He won the Blue Grass impressively back in July and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close. I have backed him at his current price of 9.08/1 on the exchange.

Rushing Fall a likely contender

Race 7 18:57 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf - Rushing Fall

Rushing Fall should go close in this turf contest.

This mare narrowly beat Mean Mary in the Grade 1 Diana at Saratoga last month.

No. 6 (6) Rushing Fall (Usa) Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

The pair had a tremendous battle in the straight, but Rushing Fall proved the stronger near the line. She is as tough as teak and is a five time course winner. BSP is recommended.

Yaupon for Asmussen

Race 8 19:36 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Sprint - Yaupon

Yaupon can take this prestigious sprint for trainer Steve Asmussen.

This colt is unbeaten in four starts this year and I do not believe we have seen the best of him. He won the Grade 2 Amsterdam at Saratoga in August without being asked a question.

No. 10 (10) Yaupon (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

He remains an exciting prospect, and without the scratched Vekoma in the field his task is a lot easier. The 3.55/2 on the exchange is more than fair.

Raging Bull a lively outsider

Race 9 20:15 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Mile - Raging Bull

I am going to side with Raging Bull in this interesting contest.

This five-year-old finished second to Ivar in the Grade 1 Shadwell Mile over this course last month.

He made up a lot of ground in the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home.

No. 14 (14) Raging Bull (Fr) Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Trainer Chad Brown has a strong hand in this race, but Raging Bull could be the pick of the pack. BSP is recommended.

Swiss Skydiver to soar home

Race 10 20:54 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Distaff - Swiss Skydiver

Swiss Skydiver can upset favourite Monomoy Girl in this mouthwatering contest.

This is a strong renewal, but she beat the boys in the Preakness and will be a tough nut to crack. She crushed a decent group in the Alabama at Saratoga and has rock solid credentials.

No. 5 (5) Swiss Skydiver (Usa) Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek, USA

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Trainer Ken McPeek was going to run her in the Classic but wisely chose this race. I have backed her at her current price of 3.55/2 on the exchange.

Mogul for Europe

Race 11 21:33 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Turf - Mogul

Mogul can take this race for the Europeans.

This colt won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in September.

No. 10 (10) Mogul Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Pierre-Charles Boudot

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

He took the lead over a furlong from home and settled the matter quickly. He is relatively lightly raced and comes in to this race in super form. This is a tricky race so small stakes and BSP is the way to go.

Tiz the Law to lay it down

Race 12 22:18 Keeneland Breeders' Cup Classic - Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law should go very close in this mouthwatering race.

This smart performer finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby in September. He looked certain to go by the winner in the straight, but had no more to give and had to settle for a place.

No. 2 (2) Tiz The Law (Usa) Trainer: Barclay Tagg, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

The race came too quickly for him after crushing his rivals in the Belmont Stakes in August. I think he will bounce back to his best and looks like the horse to beat. BSP is recommended.