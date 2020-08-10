To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott
Gordon Elliott has strong claims with Tiger Twenty Two
Timeform identify the best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday...

"...he holds solid claims based on the impression he created in victory..."

Timeform on Tiger Twenty Two

Old Town Road - 18:15 Ballinrobe

Old Town Road showed very little on his Flat debut last month but that first start since November should have blown away the cobwebs, and he is of interest in a race of this nature based on his second at Thurles on his handicap hurdle debut last year. He failed to build on that promising effort on his only subsequent start over hurdles, but he is still lightly raced and this is not a strong contest, so he is worth another chance.

Winsor Vixen - 19:15 Ballinrobe

Winsor Vixen remains a maiden after 20 starts under Rules, but she ran right up to her best at Cork last time when beaten only half a length by the reopposing My Lovely Boy. She has a good chance of reversing that form on these revised terms, and it's worth noting that she had also finished placed on her only previous start for Declan Queally so arrives here in excellent heart.

Tiger Twenty Two - 19:45 Ballinrobe

Tiger Twenty Two failed to meet expectations at Roscommon last time but there are a couple of plausible excuses. He may have been unsuited by dropping half a mile in trip, while he was also running under a penalty only five days after winning so impressively at Bellewstown. Tiger Twenty Two was well backed at Bellewstown and was an authoritative winner, getting well on top at the finish after travelling so strongly through the race. He holds solid claims based on the impression he created in victory and, though a nine-year-old, he is still relatively lightly raced for Gordon Elliott.

Recommended bets

Old Town Road - 18:15 Ballinrobe
Winsor Vixen - 19:15 Ballinrobe
Tiger Twenty Two - 19:45 Ballinrobe

Monday 10 August, 6.15pm

Monday 10 August, 7.15pm

Monday 10 August, 7.45pm

