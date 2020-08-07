Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Friday 7 August

16:15 - A thrice-raced maiden for William Haggas, REIMS (1) has a fairly appealing pedigree and did show signs of ability on her debut run back in October. She makes her handicap debut for the in-from stable of Daniel and Claire Kubler, and there is every chance her opening mark could underestimate her. KAAFY (7) remains a maiden after 18 attempts but he sets the standard, particularly judged on his latest effort, when second past the post at Catterick last time (subsequently disqualified). He's holding his form and is good enough to win a race.

No. 1 (4) Reims SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 64 Form: 345-

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/11/19 Wolverhampton 5/9 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 18 31/10/19 Chelmsford City 4/4 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 5.01 24/10/19 Chelmsford City 3/6 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 12.32

16:50 - APRES DARK (1) is very speedily bred and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in good style at Newmarket in June, staying on strongly and in control when edging left late on. He is clearly promising and seems sure to progress and win more races.

No. 1 (3) Apres Dark (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Stefano Cherchi

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs David Egan 28.24

17:20 - DANDYS DERRIERE (2), who had already been gelded ahead of his debut, nearly make the perfect start to life at Newbury last month, just undone by a shade of inexperience against a rival with a run behind him. That rival has subsequently come out and won a Group 3, giving plenty of substance to the form, and with improvement anticipated, it is difficult to oppose Dandys Derriere.

No. 2 (7) Dandys Derriere SBK 8/15 EXC 1.62 Trainer: Brian Meehan

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/07/20 Newbury 2/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 30

17:50 - KRYSTALLITE (3) showed she retains all her ability when third over this course and distance on her return to action in June, and despite a couple of below par efforts since, she is beginning to look well handicapped (5 lb below her last winning mark). She is a four-time winner over this course and distance and could be worth chancing ahead of GEORGE THOMAS (5), who also has a good chance on the pick of his form.

No. 3 (8) Krystallite SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 53 Form: 928/80-394

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Wolverhampton 4/7 Flat 5f 21y Slow 8st 12lbs Jonathan Fisher 15.96 07/06/20 Lingfield Park 9/9 Flat 5f 6y Std/slow 0 9st 1lbs Josephine Gordon 36 06/03/20 Wolverhampton 3/10 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow 0 9st 7lbs Jonathan Fisher 46 02/04/19 Wolverhampton 10/10 Flat 5f 21y Std B 8st 13lbs Theodore Ladd 23.73 05/03/19 Wolverhampton 8/11 Flat 5f 21y Std B 9st 8lbs Theodore Ladd 80 21/11/18 Wolverhampton 8/11 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow B 9st 7lbs Theodore Ladd 7 30/10/18 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 5f 21y Std B 9st 7lbs Theodore Ladd 15.59 04/10/18 Lingfield Park 9/9 Flat 5f 6y Std B 9st 6lbs Theodore Ladd 5.7 03/08/18 Wolverhampton 4/7 Flat 5f 21y Std B 8st 4lbs Kieran O'Neill 14.5 06/07/18 Chelmsford City 7/10 Flat 5f Slow B 8st 8lbs Theodore Ladd 21.74 13/06/18 Kempton Park 5/7 Flat 6f Std B 8st 5lbs Theodore Ladd 13.71 06/06/18 Wolverhampton 1/9 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow B 9st 7lbs Theodore Ladd 4.58 29/05/18 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow B 9st 6lbs Theodore Ladd 7.2 07/02/18 Wolverhampton 7/9 Flat 5f 21y Std B 9st 1lbs Kieran O'Neill 23.17 15/01/18 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 5f 21y Std B 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 10.43 27/12/17 Wolverhampton 10/10 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow 0 8st 13lbs Josephine Gordon 9.4 11/12/17 Southwell 6/10 Flat 4f 214y Std 0 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 6.07 29/11/17 Wolverhampton 4/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 20.72 18/11/17 Wolverhampton 6/11 Flat 5f 21y Std 8st 13lbs Josephine Gordon 20.91 26/09/17 Chelmsford City 9/10 Flat 5f Std 0 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 85 28/08/17 Southwell 6/10 Flat 6f 16y Std 9st 2lbs George Buckell 130

18:20 - A promising individual, DREAMING BLUE (7) might well have finished second at Yarmouth last time had he not met trouble late on, rallying well entering the final furlong when almost knocked over and unable to recover. He looked very much a stayer on that occasion, so this step up in trip should show him to better effect, and with further improvement in the pipeline, he should go close granted a little more luck.

No. 7 (7) Dreaming Blue SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 68 Form: 074-656

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/07/20 Yarmouth 6/12 Flat 1m 3f 104y Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 13.98 03/07/20 Haydock Park 5/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Tony Hamilton 8.6 08/06/20 Haydock Park 6/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 2lbs Tony Hamilton 28.76 06/11/19 Nottingham 4/11 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 5lbs Tony Hamilton 124.94 22/10/19 Newcastle 7/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 2lbs Tony Hamilton 220 19/09/19 Ayr 12/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Tony Hamilton 17.66

18:50 - COSTELLO (9) has hit the frame in each of his last two races, including when not ideally placed in the scheme of things at Bath last time, coming from off the pace. He is down 2 lb for that effort and makes plenty of appeal on his tapeta debut.

No. 9 (8) Costello SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Mike Murphy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60 Form: 4487-744

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 Bath 4/9 Flat 1m 2f 37y Firm H 9st 9lbs Daniel Muscutt 3.5 25/06/20 Leicester 4/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm H 9st 6lbs Daniel Muscutt 21.62 06/06/20 Lingfield Park 7/12 Flat 1m 1y Slow 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 22.15 31/10/19 Kempton Park 7/9 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 3lbs Rossa Ryan 20.83 17/10/19 Chelmsford City 8/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs Hayley Turner 45.24 26/09/19 Chelmsford City 4/10 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Kieran O'Neill 24.99 03/08/19 Lingfield Park 4/10 Flat 7f 135y Firm 9st 3lbs Rossa Ryan 112.42

19:20 - BIZZI LIZZI (1) is bred in the purple and looked a good prospect as she made a winning start at Newmarket last month, quickening to lead around two furlongs out and keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride. She is open to significant improvement and holds leading claims for the powerful John Gosden yard.

No. 1 (5) Bizzi Lizzi SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Nicky Mackay

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Newmarket (July) 1/9 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Nicky Mackay 14.09

19:50 - NIGHT TIME GIRL (13) showed improved form to finish fourth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last time, impressing with the way she travelled for all that her effort flattened out. She looks to have some scope for improvement and the likelihood is there is more to come from this well-bred filly.

No. 13 (2) Night Time Girl SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 55 Form: 50-84

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/02/20 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 7lbs Darragh Keenan 8.07 22/01/20 Kempton Park 8/10 Flat 7f Std 8st 10lbs Darragh Keenan 55 28/12/19 Lingfield Park 10/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 0lbs Gabriele Malune 91.82 09/12/19 Lingfield Park 5/9 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 0lbs Richard Kingscote 25.91

20:20 - WRATH OF HECTOR (6) was much improved to get off the mark at Yarmouth last month, the booking of Silvestre de Sousa, a step back in trip and first-time blinkers all potential factors behind the progress, and he shaped much better than the bare result when fourth at Lingfield seven days ago, missing an opportunity under a penalty but through no fault of his own, hampered at the start and left poorly placed as a result. He has gone up 5 lb in the weights now but de Sousa is back on board and another bold showing is expected.

No. 6 (6) Wrath Of Hector SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 59 Form: 696-22514