- Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler
- Jockey: Dylan Hogan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 13lbs
- OR: 64
Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Friday 7 August
Timeform take you through the card at Wolverhampton on Friday evening...
"...is clearly promising and seems sure to progress..."
Timeform on Apres Dark
16:15 - A thrice-raced maiden for William Haggas, REIMS (1) has a fairly appealing pedigree and did show signs of ability on her debut run back in October. She makes her handicap debut for the in-from stable of Daniel and Claire Kubler, and there is every chance her opening mark could underestimate her. KAAFY (7) remains a maiden after 18 attempts but he sets the standard, particularly judged on his latest effort, when second past the post at Catterick last time (subsequently disqualified). He's holding his form and is good enough to win a race.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/9
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|18
|31/10/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/4
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.01
|24/10/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/6
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|12.32
16:50 - APRES DARK (1) is very speedily bred and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in good style at Newmarket in June, staying on strongly and in control when edging left late on. He is clearly promising and seems sure to progress and win more races.
Won 6-runner minor event at Newmarket (6f, good, 22/1) on debut 20 days ago, slowly away. How good a race that was remains to be seen but he's clearly promising.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Egan
|28.24
17:20 - DANDYS DERRIERE (2), who had already been gelded ahead of his debut, nearly make the perfect start to life at Newbury last month, just undone by a shade of inexperience against a rival with a run behind him. That rival has subsequently come out and won a Group 3, giving plenty of substance to the form, and with improvement anticipated, it is difficult to oppose Dandys Derriere.
Promising sort. Second of 14 in minor event at Newbury (6f, good, 22/1) on debut 30 days ago. Difficult to oppose given form of that race looks strong.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Newbury
|2/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|30
17:50 - KRYSTALLITE (3) showed she retains all her ability when third over this course and distance on her return to action in June, and despite a couple of below par efforts since, she is beginning to look well handicapped (5 lb below her last winning mark). She is a four-time winner over this course and distance and could be worth chancing ahead of GEORGE THOMAS (5), who also has a good chance on the pick of his form.
4-time C&D winner. Eleven runs since last win in 2018. 14/1, fourth of 7 in handicap at this C&D 35 days ago. Fell to a very tempting looking mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|4/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Jonathan Fisher
|15.96
|07/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|9/9
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|36
|06/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Jonathan Fisher
|46
|02/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|10/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|23.73
|05/03/19
|Wolverhampton
|8/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|9st 8lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|80
|21/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|8/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|7
|30/10/18
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|15.59
|04/10/18
|Lingfield Park
|9/9
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|5.7
|03/08/18
|Wolverhampton
|4/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|8st 4lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|14.5
|06/07/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/10
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|B
|8st 8lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|21.74
|13/06/18
|Kempton Park
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|B
|8st 5lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|13.71
|06/06/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|4.58
|29/05/18
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Theodore Ladd
|7.2
|07/02/18
|Wolverhampton
|7/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|23.17
|15/01/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|10.43
|27/12/17
|Wolverhampton
|10/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|9.4
|11/12/17
|Southwell
|6/10
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Std
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|6.07
|29/11/17
|Wolverhampton
|4/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|20.72
|18/11/17
|Wolverhampton
|6/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|20.91
|26/09/17
|Chelmsford City
|9/10
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|85
|28/08/17
|Southwell
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 16y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|George Buckell
|130
18:20 - A promising individual, DREAMING BLUE (7) might well have finished second at Yarmouth last time had he not met trouble late on, rallying well entering the final furlong when almost knocked over and unable to recover. He looked very much a stayer on that occasion, so this step up in trip should show him to better effect, and with further improvement in the pipeline, he should go close granted a little more luck.
Promising individual. 11/1 and cheekpieces on for 1st time, respectable sixth of 12 in handicap at Yarmouth (11.5f, good to firm) 16 days ago, badly hampered. Should go close with more luck today.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/07/20
|Yarmouth
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 104y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|13.98
|03/07/20
|Haydock Park
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|8.6
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|28.76
|06/11/19
|Nottingham
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|124.94
|22/10/19
|Newcastle
|7/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|220
|19/09/19
|Ayr
|12/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Tony Hamilton
|17.66
18:50 - COSTELLO (9) has hit the frame in each of his last two races, including when not ideally placed in the scheme of things at Bath last time, coming from off the pace. He is down 2 lb for that effort and makes plenty of appeal on his tapeta debut.
9/4, respectable fourth of 9 in handicap at Bath (10.2f, firm) 20 days ago, not ideally placed. Makes plenty of appeal on tapeta debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Bath
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 37y
|Firm
|H
|9st 9lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|3.5
|25/06/20
|Leicester
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|21.62
|06/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|22.15
|31/10/19
|Kempton Park
|7/9
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|20.83
|17/10/19
|Chelmsford City
|8/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Hayley Turner
|45.24
|26/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Kieran O'Neill
|24.99
|03/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|4/10
|Flat
|7f 135y
|Firm
|9st 3lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|112.42
19:20 - BIZZI LIZZI (1) is bred in the purple and looked a good prospect as she made a winning start at Newmarket last month, quickening to lead around two furlongs out and keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride. She is open to significant improvement and holds leading claims for the powerful John Gosden yard.
Highly promising type. Won 9-runner minor event at Newmarket (8f, good to firm, 11/1) on debut 13 days ago, not knocked about. Open to significant improvement and leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Nicky Mackay
|14.09
19:50 - NIGHT TIME GIRL (13) showed improved form to finish fourth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last time, impressing with the way she travelled for all that her effort flattened out. She looks to have some scope for improvement and the likelihood is there is more to come from this well-bred filly.
Lightly-raced maiden. Good fourth of 11 in handicap at Lingfield (1m) in February, effort flattening out but impressing in the way she travelled. Looks to have some scope and likely more to come.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|8.07
|22/01/20
|Kempton Park
|8/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Darragh Keenan
|55
|28/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|91.82
|09/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|25.91
20:20 - WRATH OF HECTOR (6) was much improved to get off the mark at Yarmouth last month, the booking of Silvestre de Sousa, a step back in trip and first-time blinkers all potential factors behind the progress, and he shaped much better than the bare result when fourth at Lingfield seven days ago, missing an opportunity under a penalty but through no fault of his own, hampered at the start and left poorly placed as a result. He has gone up 5 lb in the weights now but de Sousa is back on board and another bold showing is expected.
Winner at Yarmouth in July. Not seen to best effect when fourth of 11 in handicap (6/4) at Lingfield (6f, AW) 7 days ago, hampered start. Expected to be bang there.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|31/07/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Slow
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|2.64
|22/07/20
|Yarmouth
|1/13
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11.04
|13/07/20
|Ayr
|5/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Shane Gray
|13.74
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.04
|16/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|2/10
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|5.01
|16/10/19
|Bath
|6/7
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Eoin Walsh
|428.64
|14/08/19
|Salisbury
|9/11
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|679.85
|25/07/19
|Newbury
|6/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|581.92
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:15 - 1,7
16:50 - 1
17:20 - 2
17:50 - 3,5
18:20 - 7
18:50 - 9
4 lines
