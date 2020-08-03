To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 3 August

Flat racing
There is Flat racing at Windsor on Monday evening
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday evening...

"...very much caught the eye when fourth on his reappearance over C&D last month..."

Timeform on Magical Ride

16:40 - OLYMPIC THEATRE (3) shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Newmarket 10 days ago, showing inexperience when first ridden but sticking to his task well to get within four lengths of the winner. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt, representing the Michael Bell yard that continues in good heart (75% of horses running to form).

Once-raced gelding. Third of 12 in novice at Newmarket (6f, good to firm, 40/1) on debut 10 days ago. Needed the experience that day, so should take the beating now more clued up.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/07/20 Newmarket (July) 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 74.42

17:10 - QUICKSTEP LADY (6) improved again when third in a bunched finish at Yarmouth last time, keeping on well to be beaten just half a length. That is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, so she shouldn't have much trouble getting off the mark in a weak race. Brunel's Boy is the biggest threat unless Expedient takes a marked step forward from his mildly encouraging debut.

Lightly-raced maiden. Good third of 11 in minor event (10/3) at Yarmouth (7f, good to firm) 35 days ago. Sets a high standard and should be able to open her account.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
29/06/20 Yarmouth 3/11 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 4.8
11/06/20 Newbury 3/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 5.59
05/09/19 Salisbury 5/12 Flat 6f 213y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs David Probert 7.1
16/08/19 Newbury 7/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs David Probert 22.27

17:40 - MAGICAL RIDE (4) very much caught the eye when fourth on his reappearance over C&D last month, coming from well off the pace in a race where those ridden prominently seemed favoured. Never nearer than the four lengths he was beaten at the line, the way he went through the race suggested he's still on a very competitive mark, so he's taken to gain some compensation here under Megan Nicholls, who has been amongst the winners of late.

9/1, fourth of 12 in handicap at this C&D (good to firm) 21 days ago, not ideally placed. Should be sharper now (that was his first run for 10 months) and he's high on the shortlist.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/07/20 Windsor 4/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Megan Nicholls 11.35
07/09/19 Ascot -/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs S. B. Kirrane 14.58
10/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 10st 0lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.18
03/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/11 Flat 7f Firm 9st 11lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.86
10/07/19 Yarmouth 4/7 Flat 1m 3y Good 10st 5lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.02
04/07/19 Yarmouth 1/13 Flat 7f 3y Good 10st 2lbs S. B. Kirrane 1.62
28/06/19 Yarmouth 1/14 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 2.62
22/06/19 Lingfield Park 2/15 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Harry Bentley 8.8
28/05/19 Southwell 9/11 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 13lbs Daniel Muscutt 11.12
16/05/19 Salisbury 5/10 Flat 6f 213y Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Grace McEntee 26.87
25/04/19 Chelmsford City 7/7 Flat 6f Slow H 10st 0lbs Tom Queally 490
12/04/19 Kempton Park 7/11 Flat 6f Std H 10st 0lbs Tom Queally 140
23/03/19 Kempton Park 5/7 Flat 6f Slow H 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 18.5

18:15 - JUST GLAMOROUS (5) failed to fire at Wolverhampton last time, but he had made a bright start for this yard prior to that, winning comfortably at Lingfield. He is still only 5 lb higher and will take some pegging back if on-song. The three-year-old Wonderwork also possesses plenty of early dash, but whether he'll be able to match strides with Just Glamorous is another matter and bigger threats may be posed by Daschas and Spoof.

Latest win at Lingfield in June. Ninth of 10 in handicap (10/1) at Wolverhampton (5.1f) 32 days ago. If on-song, he's more than capable of a bold show off this mark returned to turf.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 15
19/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 5f 6y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Nicola Currie 5.33
03/06/20 Kempton Park 3/10 Flat 5f Std/slow 9st 3lbs Rossa Ryan 13.31
02/10/19 Nottingham 7/7 Flat 5f 8y Soft 9st 10lbs Rossa Ryan 8.2
02/09/19 Windsor 8/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Cameron Noble 13.61
14/08/19 Salisbury 4/7 Flat 5f Soft 9st 13lbs Cameron Noble 10.5
02/08/19 Bath 5/6 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Angus Villiers 5.73
15/07/19 Windsor 6/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Cameron Noble 9
27/06/19 Curragh 15/16 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 23
10/06/19 Windsor 2/6 Flat 5f 21y Soft 9st 1lbs Cameron Noble 5.14
01/06/19 Epsom Downs 11/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 0lbs Jimmy Quinn 30.71
04/05/19 Goodwood 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Cameron Noble 15.31
24/11/18 Lingfield Park 4/10 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 6lbs Liam Keniry 6.4
06/11/18 Wolverhampton 5/7 Flat 5f 21y Slow 8st 13lbs Martin Harley 7.56
27/10/18 Doncaster 10/22 Flat 5f 3y Good 8st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 32.26
12/10/18 York 9/18 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs David Probert 14.08
06/10/18 Ascot 6/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs David Probert 40.62
29/09/18 Haydock Park 14/17 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Nicky Mackay 77.3
27/08/18 Epsom Downs 7/7 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Adam Kirby 7.27
31/07/18 Goodwood 13/13 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 21.04
26/05/18 Haydock Park 11/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 4lbs David Probert 150

18:45 - TAAWFAN (1) is beautifully bred and duly showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Sandown, keeping the useful favourite honest in the closing stages. She built on the promise of that effort when going one better over this C&D last month, making most under a well-judged ride. She should have even more to offer, and it would be no surprise if she proved better than an opening mark of 80 for the Owen Burrows yard that has an impressive 26% strike rate with its handicap debutants.

Built on debut promise when won 11-runner minor event at this C&D (good to firm, 7/2) 28 days ago, making most under a well-judged ride. Makes handicap debut. Merits consideration.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/07/20 Windsor 1/11 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 5.35
13/06/20 Sandown Park 2/4 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 6.2

19:15 - ROSE GREY (13) pulled clear of the rest when only just failing in a maiden at Meydan on debut in February and sets the standard on that effort. Angel Fairy left her debut well behind when catching the eye over C&D three weeks ago and is next best ahead of Arabian Romance, who is worth another chance to confirm debut promise.

$75,000 yearling, The Factor filly. Promising second of 14 in maiden at Meydan (9f, good). Off 156 days. Sets the standard and should progress.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
29/02/20 Meydan 2/14 Flat 1m 209y Good 8st 9lbs Megan Nicholls 9.4

19:45 - ETERNAL PRINCE (14) appeals as a potential improver now making a quick switch to handicaps (also wears first-time cheekpieces) and can strike under James Doyle, who has a 26% strike rate at Windsor in recent seasons. Willa and Calm Down are other three-year-olds with the potential to progress past the older opposition here.

Stepped up on his debut when third at Newmarket (1½m, good to firm) 9 days ago. Unexposed now making a quick switch to handicaps with cheekpieces also added.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/07/20 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 4.26
04/07/20 Chelmsford City 5/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 2lbs Brett Doyle 16.64

20:15 - BUG BOY (1) has hinted at promise on more than one occasion for his new yard, so he is worth siding with in an open handicap now he finally steps back up in trip. Flashing Approach looks a big threat with this stiffer test of stamina sure to play to his strengths, too. Prince Alex could also have a say if, as expected, he steps forward now going handicapping.

Caught eye for new yard when tenderly-handled fifth of 14 in handicap (28/1) at Kempton (8f) 21 days ago. Interesting now significantly back up in trip.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/07/20 Kempton Park 5/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 1lbs Rhiain Ingram 34.09
15/06/20 Kempton Park 6/8 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 0lbs Joey Haynes 16
03/06/20 Kempton Park 6/12 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Joey Haynes 74.1
20/11/19 Kempton Park 11/12 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 26
05/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 0 8st 13lbs Rhiain Ingram 23
12/09/19 Chepstow 3/11 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 0 9st 6lbs Rhiain Ingram 2.94
02/09/19 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 0 9st 10lbs Rhiain Ingram 5.89
12/08/19 Windsor 7/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 3lbs Rhiain Ingram 7.32
01/08/19 Ffos Las 1/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Rhiain Ingram 9.2
18/07/19 Chepstow 2/6 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 5.1
17/06/19 Windsor 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 0 8st 8lbs Megan Nicholls 14.5
04/06/19 Lingfield Park 6/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 0 8st 11lbs Megan Nicholls 26.11
15/04/19 Windsor 8/13 Flat 1m 31y Good 0 9st 2lbs Rhiain Ingram 13
13/03/19 Kempton Park 5/10 Flat 1m Std 0 9st 7lbs John Egan 8.6
11/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 1m 1y Std 0 9st 5lbs John Egan 14.5
30/10/18 Wolverhampton 9/9 Flat 1m 142y Std 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 15.17
03/09/18 Windsor 6/7 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Luke Morris 23.1
17/08/18 Wolverhampton 4/6 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 225.12
04/08/18 Lingfield Park 5/7 Flat 7f 135y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 20.37
10/07/18 Wolverhampton 6/9 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 43.07

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

16:40 - 3
17:10 - 6
17:40 - 4
18:15 - 5
18:45 - 1
19:15 - 13

1 line

Click here to place all of your Totepool bets

Wind 3rd Aug (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 3 August, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magical Ride
Arcanada
Second Collection
Belated Breath
Typhoon Ten
Total Commitment
A Sure Welcome
Spirit Of May
Walk On Walter
Up
Down

TF Tips,

