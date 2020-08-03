- Trainer: Michael Bell
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 3 August
Timeform take you through the card at Windsor on Monday evening...
"...very much caught the eye when fourth on his reappearance over C&D last month..."
Timeform on Magical Ride
16:40 - OLYMPIC THEATRE (3) shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Newmarket 10 days ago, showing inexperience when first ridden but sticking to his task well to get within four lengths of the winner. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt, representing the Michael Bell yard that continues in good heart (75% of horses running to form).
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|74.42
17:10 - QUICKSTEP LADY (6) improved again when third in a bunched finish at Yarmouth last time, keeping on well to be beaten just half a length. That is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, so she shouldn't have much trouble getting off the mark in a weak race. Brunel's Boy is the biggest threat unless Expedient takes a marked step forward from his mildly encouraging debut.
Lightly-raced maiden. Good third of 11 in minor event (10/3) at Yarmouth (7f, good to firm) 35 days ago. Sets a high standard and should be able to open her account.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/06/20
|Yarmouth
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.8
|11/06/20
|Newbury
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|5.59
|05/09/19
|Salisbury
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 213y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|7.1
|16/08/19
|Newbury
|7/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|22.27
17:40 - MAGICAL RIDE (4) very much caught the eye when fourth on his reappearance over C&D last month, coming from well off the pace in a race where those ridden prominently seemed favoured. Never nearer than the four lengths he was beaten at the line, the way he went through the race suggested he's still on a very competitive mark, so he's taken to gain some compensation here under Megan Nicholls, who has been amongst the winners of late.
9/1, fourth of 12 in handicap at this C&D (good to firm) 21 days ago, not ideally placed. Should be sharper now (that was his first run for 10 months) and he's high on the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|11.35
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|-/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|14.58
|10/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|2.18
|03/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|9st 11lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|2.86
|10/07/19
|Yarmouth
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Good
|10st 5lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|2.02
|04/07/19
|Yarmouth
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|10st 2lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|1.62
|28/06/19
|Yarmouth
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.62
|22/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/15
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Harry Bentley
|8.8
|28/05/19
|Southwell
|9/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 13lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|11.12
|16/05/19
|Salisbury
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 213y
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Grace McEntee
|26.87
|25/04/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|H
|10st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|490
|12/04/19
|Kempton Park
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|H
|10st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|140
|23/03/19
|Kempton Park
|5/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Queally
|18.5
18:15 - JUST GLAMOROUS (5) failed to fire at Wolverhampton last time, but he had made a bright start for this yard prior to that, winning comfortably at Lingfield. He is still only 5 lb higher and will take some pegging back if on-song. The three-year-old Wonderwork also possesses plenty of early dash, but whether he'll be able to match strides with Just Glamorous is another matter and bigger threats may be posed by Daschas and Spoof.
Latest win at Lingfield in June. Ninth of 10 in handicap (10/1) at Wolverhampton (5.1f) 32 days ago. If on-song, he's more than capable of a bold show off this mark returned to turf.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|9/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|15
|19/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Nicola Currie
|5.33
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|13.31
|02/10/19
|Nottingham
|7/7
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Soft
|9st 10lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|8.2
|02/09/19
|Windsor
|8/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Cameron Noble
|13.61
|14/08/19
|Salisbury
|4/7
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 13lbs
|Cameron Noble
|10.5
|02/08/19
|Bath
|5/6
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Angus Villiers
|5.73
|15/07/19
|Windsor
|6/9
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Cameron Noble
|9
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|15/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|23
|10/06/19
|Windsor
|2/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Cameron Noble
|5.14
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|11/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 0lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|30.71
|04/05/19
|Goodwood
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Cameron Noble
|15.31
|24/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|4/10
|Flat
|5f 6y
|Std
|9st 6lbs
|Liam Keniry
|6.4
|06/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|5/7
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Martin Harley
|7.56
|27/10/18
|Doncaster
|10/22
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|32.26
|12/10/18
|York
|9/18
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|David Probert
|14.08
|06/10/18
|Ascot
|6/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|40.62
|29/09/18
|Haydock Park
|14/17
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Nicky Mackay
|77.3
|27/08/18
|Epsom Downs
|7/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Adam Kirby
|7.27
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|13/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|21.04
|26/05/18
|Haydock Park
|11/11
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|9st 4lbs
|David Probert
|150
18:45 - TAAWFAN (1) is beautifully bred and duly showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Sandown, keeping the useful favourite honest in the closing stages. She built on the promise of that effort when going one better over this C&D last month, making most under a well-judged ride. She should have even more to offer, and it would be no surprise if she proved better than an opening mark of 80 for the Owen Burrows yard that has an impressive 26% strike rate with its handicap debutants.
Built on debut promise when won 11-runner minor event at this C&D (good to firm, 7/2) 28 days ago, making most under a well-judged ride. Makes handicap debut. Merits consideration.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Windsor
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|5.35
|13/06/20
|Sandown Park
|2/4
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|6.2
19:15 - ROSE GREY (13) pulled clear of the rest when only just failing in a maiden at Meydan on debut in February and sets the standard on that effort. Angel Fairy left her debut well behind when catching the eye over C&D three weeks ago and is next best ahead of Arabian Romance, who is worth another chance to confirm debut promise.
$75,000 yearling, The Factor filly. Promising second of 14 in maiden at Meydan (9f, good). Off 156 days. Sets the standard and should progress.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/02/20
|Meydan
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|9.4
19:45 - ETERNAL PRINCE (14) appeals as a potential improver now making a quick switch to handicaps (also wears first-time cheekpieces) and can strike under James Doyle, who has a 26% strike rate at Windsor in recent seasons. Willa and Calm Down are other three-year-olds with the potential to progress past the older opposition here.
Stepped up on his debut when third at Newmarket (1½m, good to firm) 9 days ago. Unexposed now making a quick switch to handicaps with cheekpieces also added.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|4.26
|04/07/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Brett Doyle
|16.64
20:15 - BUG BOY (1) has hinted at promise on more than one occasion for his new yard, so he is worth siding with in an open handicap now he finally steps back up in trip. Flashing Approach looks a big threat with this stiffer test of stamina sure to play to his strengths, too. Prince Alex could also have a say if, as expected, he steps forward now going handicapping.
Caught eye for new yard when tenderly-handled fifth of 14 in handicap (28/1) at Kempton (8f) 21 days ago. Interesting now significantly back up in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Kempton Park
|5/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|34.09
|15/06/20
|Kempton Park
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Joey Haynes
|16
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|6/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Joey Haynes
|74.1
|20/11/19
|Kempton Park
|11/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std/slow
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|26
|05/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|23
|12/09/19
|Chepstow
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|2.94
|02/09/19
|Chepstow
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 10lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|5.89
|12/08/19
|Windsor
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|7.32
|01/08/19
|Ffos Las
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 5lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|9.2
|18/07/19
|Chepstow
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|5.1
|17/06/19
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|0
|8st 8lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|14.5
|04/06/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|0
|8st 11lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|26.11
|15/04/19
|Windsor
|8/13
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Good
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Rhiain Ingram
|13
|13/03/19
|Kempton Park
|5/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|0
|9st 7lbs
|John Egan
|8.6
|11/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|0
|9st 5lbs
|John Egan
|14.5
|30/10/18
|Wolverhampton
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|15.17
|03/09/18
|Windsor
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Luke Morris
|23.1
|17/08/18
|Wolverhampton
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Cam Hardie
|225.12
|04/08/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/7
|Flat
|7f 135y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Hector Crouch
|20.37
|10/07/18
|Wolverhampton
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|43.07
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:40 - 3
17:10 - 6
17:40 - 4
18:15 - 5
18:45 - 1
19:15 - 13
1 line
Wind 3rd Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 3 August, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Magical Ride
|Arcanada
|Second Collection
|Belated Breath
|Typhoon Ten
|Total Commitment
|A Sure Welcome
|Spirit Of May
|Walk On Walter
Once-raced gelding. Third of 12 in novice at Newmarket (6f, good to firm, 40/1) on debut 10 days ago. Needed the experience that day, so should take the beating now more clued up.