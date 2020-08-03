Through The Card: Windsor, Monday 3 August

16:40 - OLYMPIC THEATRE (3) shaped encouragingly when third on his debut at Newmarket 10 days ago, showing inexperience when first ridden but sticking to his task well to get within four lengths of the winner. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt, representing the Michael Bell yard that continues in good heart (75% of horses running to form).

No. 3 (1) Olympic Theatre SBK 6/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 24/07/20 Newmarket (July) 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 74.42

17:10 - QUICKSTEP LADY (6) improved again when third in a bunched finish at Yarmouth last time, keeping on well to be beaten just half a length. That is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, so she shouldn't have much trouble getting off the mark in a weak race. Brunel's Boy is the biggest threat unless Expedient takes a marked step forward from his mildly encouraging debut.

No. 6 (3) Quickstep Lady SBK 8/13 EXC 1.71 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 75-33

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/06/20 Yarmouth 3/11 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 4.8 11/06/20 Newbury 3/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 5.59 05/09/19 Salisbury 5/12 Flat 6f 213y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs David Probert 7.1 16/08/19 Newbury 7/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs David Probert 22.27

17:40 - MAGICAL RIDE (4) very much caught the eye when fourth on his reappearance over C&D last month, coming from well off the pace in a race where those ridden prominently seemed favoured. Never nearer than the four lengths he was beaten at the line, the way he went through the race suggested he's still on a very competitive mark, so he's taken to gain some compensation here under Megan Nicholls, who has been amongst the winners of late.

No. 4 (4) Magical Ride SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Megan Nicholls

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 88 Form: 211411U-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 4/12 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Megan Nicholls 11.35 07/09/19 Ascot -/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs S. B. Kirrane 14.58 10/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 10st 0lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.18 03/08/19 Lingfield Park 1/11 Flat 7f Firm 9st 11lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.86 10/07/19 Yarmouth 4/7 Flat 1m 3y Good 10st 5lbs S. B. Kirrane 2.02 04/07/19 Yarmouth 1/13 Flat 7f 3y Good 10st 2lbs S. B. Kirrane 1.62 28/06/19 Yarmouth 1/14 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 2.62 22/06/19 Lingfield Park 2/15 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Harry Bentley 8.8 28/05/19 Southwell 9/11 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 13lbs Daniel Muscutt 11.12 16/05/19 Salisbury 5/10 Flat 6f 213y Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Grace McEntee 26.87 25/04/19 Chelmsford City 7/7 Flat 6f Slow H 10st 0lbs Tom Queally 490 12/04/19 Kempton Park 7/11 Flat 6f Std H 10st 0lbs Tom Queally 140 23/03/19 Kempton Park 5/7 Flat 6f Slow H 9st 2lbs Tom Queally 18.5

18:15 - JUST GLAMOROUS (5) failed to fire at Wolverhampton last time, but he had made a bright start for this yard prior to that, winning comfortably at Lingfield. He is still only 5 lb higher and will take some pegging back if on-song. The three-year-old Wonderwork also possesses plenty of early dash, but whether he'll be able to match strides with Just Glamorous is another matter and bigger threats may be posed by Daschas and Spoof.

No. 5 (2) Just Glamorous (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Christopher Mason

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80 Form: 65487-319

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/07/20 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 2lbs Callum Shepherd 15 19/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 5f 6y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Nicola Currie 5.33 03/06/20 Kempton Park 3/10 Flat 5f Std/slow 9st 3lbs Rossa Ryan 13.31 02/10/19 Nottingham 7/7 Flat 5f 8y Soft 9st 10lbs Rossa Ryan 8.2 02/09/19 Windsor 8/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Cameron Noble 13.61 14/08/19 Salisbury 4/7 Flat 5f Soft 9st 13lbs Cameron Noble 10.5 02/08/19 Bath 5/6 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 0 9st 5lbs Angus Villiers 5.73 15/07/19 Windsor 6/9 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Cameron Noble 9 27/06/19 Curragh 15/16 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 23 10/06/19 Windsor 2/6 Flat 5f 21y Soft 9st 1lbs Cameron Noble 5.14 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 11/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 0lbs Jimmy Quinn 30.71 04/05/19 Goodwood 2/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Cameron Noble 15.31 24/11/18 Lingfield Park 4/10 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 6lbs Liam Keniry 6.4 06/11/18 Wolverhampton 5/7 Flat 5f 21y Slow 8st 13lbs Martin Harley 7.56 27/10/18 Doncaster 10/22 Flat 5f 3y Good 8st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 32.26 12/10/18 York 9/18 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs David Probert 14.08 06/10/18 Ascot 6/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs David Probert 40.62 29/09/18 Haydock Park 14/17 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Nicky Mackay 77.3 27/08/18 Epsom Downs 7/7 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Adam Kirby 7.27 31/07/18 Goodwood 13/13 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 21.04 26/05/18 Haydock Park 11/11 Flat 5f Firm 9st 4lbs David Probert 150

18:45 - TAAWFAN (1) is beautifully bred and duly showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Sandown, keeping the useful favourite honest in the closing stages. She built on the promise of that effort when going one better over this C&D last month, making most under a well-judged ride. She should have even more to offer, and it would be no surprise if she proved better than an opening mark of 80 for the Owen Burrows yard that has an impressive 26% strike rate with its handicap debutants.

No. 1 (7) Taawfan (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80 Form: 21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Windsor 1/11 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 5.35 13/06/20 Sandown Park 2/4 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 6.2

19:15 - ROSE GREY (13) pulled clear of the rest when only just failing in a maiden at Meydan on debut in February and sets the standard on that effort. Angel Fairy left her debut well behind when catching the eye over C&D three weeks ago and is next best ahead of Arabian Romance, who is worth another chance to confirm debut promise.

No. 13 (2) Rose Grey (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/02/20 Meydan 2/14 Flat 1m 209y Good 8st 9lbs Megan Nicholls 9.4

19:45 - ETERNAL PRINCE (14) appeals as a potential improver now making a quick switch to handicaps (also wears first-time cheekpieces) and can strike under James Doyle, who has a 26% strike rate at Windsor in recent seasons. Willa and Calm Down are other three-year-olds with the potential to progress past the older opposition here.

No. 14 (14) Eternal Prince SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 68 Form: 53

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Newmarket (July) 3/6 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs James Doyle 4.26 04/07/20 Chelmsford City 5/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 2lbs Brett Doyle 16.64

20:15 - BUG BOY (1) has hinted at promise on more than one occasion for his new yard, so he is worth siding with in an open handicap now he finally steps back up in trip. Flashing Approach looks a big threat with this stiffer test of stamina sure to play to his strengths, too. Prince Alex could also have a say if, as expected, he steps forward now going handicapping.

No. 1 (6) Bug Boy (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Tony Newcombe

Jockey: Rhiain Ingram

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 66 Form: 71370-665