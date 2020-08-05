To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wexford on Wednesday

Timeform identify three bets at Wexford on Wednesday...

"...he is potentially well treated on his handicap debut..."

Timeform on In Your Shadow

Good Reception - 13:00 Wexford

Good Reception was sent off at 50/1 on his hurdling debut at Limerick last month but he made an encouraging debut, producing a sustained run from well back in the field to finish runner-up, getting to within two and a quarter lengths of the winner and pulling well clear of the rest. That is just about the best piece of form on offer here, and he is clearly open to plenty of improvement after just one start over hurdles and two in bumpers. The presence of leading jockey Mark Walsh in the saddle is a positive.

Kilmurry - 13:30 Wexford

Kilmurry shaped well when finishing runner-up at Downpatrick on his final outing before racing's hiatus, and he ran just as well when runner-up at the same course on his first start after the resumption. He still looks to be on a competitive mark after going up 3 lb for that half-length defeat, and the return to two and a half miles should unlock further improvement. He has more to offer and should give a good account.

In Your Shadow - 14:00 Wexford

In Your Shadow made the most of a good opportunity to win a beginners' chase at Tipperary last month and he is potentially well treated on his handicap debut on his return to hurdling. He is still unexposed, particularly over staying trips, and the booking of promising 7 lb claimer Eoin Walsh looks a good move. In Your Shadow may just prove a cut above these rivals.

Bet slip

Close

