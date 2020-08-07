To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sligo and Tipperary on Friday

Horses breaking from the stalls
There are two Flat cards in Ireland on Friday
Timeform identify the best bets at Sligo and Tipperary on Friday...

"...shaped much better than the result would suggest at Galway..."

Timeform on Fridtjof Nansen

Haparanda - 15:55 Sligo

This is a competitive contest but Haparanda is a filly on the up and can defy a huge hike in the weights. The three-year-old proved a different proposition when upped in trip and fitted with cheekpieces at Killarney, pulling two and a half lengths clear of some unexposed rivals from top yards. The handicapper has hit her with a 14 lb rise in the weights but she remains unexposed over middle-distances so could yet do better, while the booking of promising 5 lb claimer Nathan Crosse slightly offsets that hike.

Brazil - 16:40 Tipperary

Brazil is a brother to several winners, including the very smart St Leger winner Capri, and he showed something to work with when finishing fourth on debut at Navan. He looks sure to improve with that outing under his belt and could prove a different proposition here. Skilled Warrior arguably showed a bit more on debut and appeals as the main danger, but Brazil is expected to take a big step forward.

Fridtjof Nansen - 18:10 Tipperary

Fridtjof Nansen shaped much better than the result would suggest at Galway last week and would likely have gone close with a clear run. He travelled well at Galway but was badly hampered on the home turn and lost his place at a crucial stage of the race. He kept on nicely into fifth up the home straight, his strength at the finish suggesting that he's a well-handicapped horse, and he can defy the same mark here to gain a measure of compensation.

Sligo 7th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 7 August, 3.55pm

Back Lay
Wilderness
Red Line Alexander
Haparanda
Lyrical Attraction
Next In Line
Mighty Blue
Effernock Fizz
Allez Kal
Leagan Gaeilge
New Vocation
Tipp 7th Aug (7f Mdn)

Friday 7 August, 4.40pm

Back Lay
Brazil
Skilled Warrior
Eternal Flame
Montenotte
Kaaranah
Jack Duggan
Forbes
Pageboy
Pat Costello
Tipp 7th Aug (7f Hcap)

Friday 7 August, 6.10pm

Back Lay
Kodiac Prince
Fridtjof Nansen
Feminista
Madaket Mystery
Wild Cherry
Arletta Star
Opening Verse
High Altitude
At War
Great Grey
Kourvoisier
Cliffs Of Freedom
Rita Levi
Well Suited
Bobby K
TF Tips,

