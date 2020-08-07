Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sligo and Tipperary on Friday

Haparanda - 15:55 Sligo

This is a competitive contest but Haparanda is a filly on the up and can defy a huge hike in the weights. The three-year-old proved a different proposition when upped in trip and fitted with cheekpieces at Killarney, pulling two and a half lengths clear of some unexposed rivals from top yards. The handicapper has hit her with a 14 lb rise in the weights but she remains unexposed over middle-distances so could yet do better, while the booking of promising 5 lb claimer Nathan Crosse slightly offsets that hike.

Brazil - 16:40 Tipperary

Brazil is a brother to several winners, including the very smart St Leger winner Capri, and he showed something to work with when finishing fourth on debut at Navan. He looks sure to improve with that outing under his belt and could prove a different proposition here. Skilled Warrior arguably showed a bit more on debut and appeals as the main danger, but Brazil is expected to take a big step forward.

Fridtjof Nansen - 18:10 Tipperary

Fridtjof Nansen shaped much better than the result would suggest at Galway last week and would likely have gone close with a clear run. He travelled well at Galway but was badly hampered on the home turn and lost his place at a crucial stage of the race. He kept on nicely into fifth up the home straight, his strength at the finish suggesting that he's a well-handicapped horse, and he can defy the same mark here to gain a measure of compensation.