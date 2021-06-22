Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Wednesday

Kharma - 18:00 Naas

Kharma showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Fairyhouse two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck in a bunched finish. She has a 2 lb higher mark to contend with here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. It would be folly to rule out further progress, too, given that this will be just her fifth start, while the booking of Chris Hayes also catches the eye.

No. 6 (19) Kharma (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Eddie & Patrick Harty, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 64

Alazenya - 18:30 Naas

Dermot Weld saddles two runners as he seeks a fourth victory in this listed race since 2012. Shandra remains with potential after only two starts, but preference is for stablemate Alazenya, who looked a bright prospect when making a successful debut at Leopardstown in April. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and stuck to her task well to land the spoils by half a length. She looks sure to improve and is from a smart family, so she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to maintain her unbeaten record.

No. 1 (8) Alazenya (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hamwood Flier - 20:00 Naas

Hamwood Flier has been knocking on the door in three starts to date, producing her best effort when second in a maiden at Dundalk in March. She was below that form at Listowel last time, but that was still an encouraging display, leaving the impression she would have finished a bit closer but for hanging right in the final furlongs. There is no doubt she is up to winning a race of this nature when everything falls right and, top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, this looks an ideal opportunity for her to get off the mark.