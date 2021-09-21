Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Wednesday

NAP

Farout - 14:45 Listowel

Farout has won his last two starts over hurdles in good style, getting off the mark at Cork in May and then defying a penalty to follow up at Galway 12 weeks later. He showed fairly useful form on the last occasion, leading on the bridle two out before asserting on the run-in to win readily by two and three quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he remains open to more improvement after only three starts over hurdles. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick for Willie Mullins, who is seeking his fifth success in this race since 2011.

No. 1 Farout (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

The Bosses Oscar - 17:00 Listowel

The Bosses Oscar achieved a smart level of form over hurdles, producing his best effort when filling the runner-up spot in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He was beaten only five lengths on that occasion from a BHA mark of 151, doing well to finish as close as he did after being forced to race wide throughout. He now makes the switch to fences and looks sure to take plenty of beating on debut. After all, those with previous chasing experience in this line-up set just a useful standard and The Bosses Oscar does at least have the benefit of running in points.

No. 11 The Bosses Oscar (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 3 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Mindsmadeup - 15:20 Listowel

Mindsmadeup ran well and very nearly capitalised on his lower hurdles mark at Galway last time, his stamina kicking in from the home turn. He stayed on strongly in the straight and ultimately passed the post just a head behind the winner in a bunched finish. A previous winner over this course and distance, he has a 3 lb higher mark to contend with here but remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form over fences. These conditions clearly play to his strengths and he looks sure to give another good account.