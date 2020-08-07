To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday

Racing on the July Course
There's good racing at Newmarket on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Saturday...

"...the step up to seven furlongs from six also looks sure to suit..."

Timeform on Aesthete

Back
Aesthete - 14:50 Newmarket

Connections of Aesthete may have expected a much stiffer opening mark than 79 after such a promising third at Newbury last time, where the half-brother to Big Orange clocked a notable closing sectional, faring best of those held up off the pace. The form of that Newbury contest has worked out really well - three horses have won since - and Aesthete is 11 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, highlighting the view that he looks well treated. The step up to seven furlongs from six also looks sure to suit.

Lay
Grand Bazaar - 16:10 Ascot

Grand Bazaar has progressed well this season and has won his last two starts, though he has benefited from being able to control those races from the front at courses where such tactics are often an advantage. He may again be able to dictate in this small field, but he's up against a better calibre of rival here and can be opposed, with the likes of Wise Glory and Shandoz both appealing as serious threats.

Smart Stat
Wakening - 13:40 Newmarket

5 - John Gosden's number of winners in the past ten runnings

John Gosden has dominated this fillies' maiden and is bidding to make it three wins in a row. He is represented by Wakening, who is by Dark Angel and out of mare, Dancing Sands, who won over a mile in France and hails from a good family.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Aesthete - 14:50 Newmarket
Lay - Grand Bazaar - 16:10 Ascot
Smart Stat - Wakening - 13:40 Newmarket

Newm 8th Aug (7f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 August, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Looktotherainbow
Wakening
Arion Fox
Babindi
Joy Choi
Late Morning
Statement
Pepinillo
Mcgivern
In The Genes
Sixntwothrees
Clearly Crystal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 8th Aug (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 August, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magisterium
Aesthete
High Peak
Spanish Colt
Thank You Next
Spirit Of Sisra
Saunton
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 8th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 August, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Grand Bazaar
Wise Glory
Shandoz
Al Madhar
Bronze River
Orczy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles