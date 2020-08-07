Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday

Back

Aesthete - 14:50 Newmarket

Connections of Aesthete may have expected a much stiffer opening mark than 79 after such a promising third at Newbury last time, where the half-brother to Big Orange clocked a notable closing sectional, faring best of those held up off the pace. The form of that Newbury contest has worked out really well - three horses have won since - and Aesthete is 11 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, highlighting the view that he looks well treated. The step up to seven furlongs from six also looks sure to suit.

Lay

Grand Bazaar - 16:10 Ascot

Grand Bazaar has progressed well this season and has won his last two starts, though he has benefited from being able to control those races from the front at courses where such tactics are often an advantage. He may again be able to dictate in this small field, but he's up against a better calibre of rival here and can be opposed, with the likes of Wise Glory and Shandoz both appealing as serious threats.

Smart Stat

Wakening - 13:40 Newmarket

5 - John Gosden's number of winners in the past ten runnings

John Gosden has dominated this fillies' maiden and is bidding to make it three wins in a row. He is represented by Wakening, who is by Dark Angel and out of mare, Dancing Sands, who won over a mile in France and hails from a good family.