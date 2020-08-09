Through The Card: Thirsk, Sunday 9 August

12:50 - ANATIYA (9) is a six-figure yearling with a good pedigree and those with experience don't set the bar all that high, so she's worth chancing for a stable that is capable of getting a newcomer ready. RIffaa Wonder shaped with encouragement when fifth in a better race at Goodwood, so he's an obvious danger along with Tamaska, another debutant.

No. 9 (1) Anatiya (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

13:20 - MECCA'S HOT STEPS (4) has been knocking on the door in handicaps and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open her account now back in novice company. Northern Charm is less exposed and may have more to offer so should provide a stern test, while Spring Bloom is another with the form to play a part if shrugging off a poor effort when visored last time.

No. 4 (6) Mecca's Hot Steps SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 3425-9232

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/07/20 Ayr 2/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 7lbs Connor Beasley 4.38 28/06/20 Hamilton Park 3/5 Flat 5f 7y Gd/sft 0 9st 2lbs Connor Beasley 2.02 23/06/20 Beverley 2/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Connor Beasley 21 04/06/20 Newcastle 9/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Connor Beasley 36.67 19/09/19 Pontefract 5/10 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.6 13/08/19 Carlisle 2/9 Flat 5f Heavy 9st 3lbs Paul Mulrennan 7.09 20/07/19 Ripon 4/7 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 2.78 27/05/19 Redcar 3/7 Flat 5f Good 8st 12lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.99 18/05/19 Doncaster 2/11 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Graham Lee 13.66 25/04/19 Beverley 4/9 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 17.5

13:55 - INDIAN SOUNDS (7) has been going from strength to strength recently and gets the narrow vote in his bid to land the hat-trick. Watchable almost pulled off a solo mission on the far side at Ripon on Thursday, so he's an obvious danger along with Duke of Firenze.

No. 7 (8) Indian Sounds (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 79 Form: 44-256211

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/07/20 Bath 1/10 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 12lbs Dougie Costello 4.14 25/06/20 Bath 1/7 Flat 5f 10y Firm 9st 7lbs Kevin Stott 1.94 16/06/20 Thirsk 2/14 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Ben Robinson 12.8 01/06/20 Newcastle 6/12 Flat 5f Slow 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 6.8 05/03/20 Newcastle 5/7 Flat 6f Slow 8st 4lbs Duran Fentiman 11.44 15/02/20 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 6f Slow 8st 13lbs Barry McHugh 34.01 02/10/19 Kempton Park 4/11 Flat 7f Std/slow B 9st 9lbs James Doyle 5 17/09/19 Redcar 4/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm B 8st 7lbs Andrew Breslin 40 03/09/19 Kempton Park 12/12 Flat 1m Slow B 9st 4lbs Franny Norton 12 15/08/19 Lingfield Park 2/8 Flat 7f 1y Std B 9st 1lbs P. J. McDonald 4.54 03/08/19 Chelmsford City 7/11 Flat 1m Slow B 9st 3lbs Franny Norton 17.45 23/07/19 Chelmsford City 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 5.3 08/07/19 Ayr 8/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 18.19 19/06/19 Hamilton Park 6/7 Flat 1m 68y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Andrew Breslin 16.73 23/05/19 Chepstow 8/10 Flat 6f 16y Good 9st 7lbs Andrew Breslin 19.58 03/05/19 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs William Buick 25.14 03/10/18 Nottingham 8/11 Flat 6f 18y Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 9.67 14/09/18 Chester 8/10 Flat 7f 1y Soft 9st 11lbs Franny Norton 5.5 08/09/18 Kempton Park 1/7 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 10lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.24 22/08/18 York 9/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Silvestre De Sousa 15 21/07/18 Newbury 1/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 5.71

14:30 - INTRINSIC BOND (8) was far too good for his rivals when resuming winning ways at Doncaster two weeks ago, travelling strongly into contention and quickly forging clear in the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils easily by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 7 lb higher mark taken into account. He may yet have even more to offer, too, so it will be disappointing if he can't follow up on his way to contesting some of the season's better sprint handicaps.

No. 8 (1) Intrinsic Bond SBK 10/3 EXC 8 Trainer: Tracy Waggott

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 85 Form: 023-1471

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Doncaster 1/8 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jason Hart 3.42 15/07/20 Catterick Bridge 7/12 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Phil Dennis 5.11 05/07/20 Doncaster 4/13 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Phil Dennis 74.85 10/03/20 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 3.38 29/10/19 Catterick Bridge 3/11 Flat 5f Soft 9st 2lbs Cam Hardie 27.49 28/09/19 Ripon 2/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Cam Hardie 1000 10/08/19 Redcar 12/15 Flat 5f 217y Good 8st 11lbs Phil Dennis 200

15:05 - MORETTI (10) won her penultimate start at this venue and again ran well when fifth at Redcar last time, doing easily the best of those with a double-figure draw. She certainly showed enough to suggest she is still on a good mark, and, equally effective over this slightly shorter trip, there is no reason why she shouldn't give another good account at a venue where she is yet to finish out of the frame in three starts.

No. 10 (5) Moretti (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Les Eyre

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 60 Form: 311-78215

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/07/20 Redcar 5/16 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Lewis Edmunds 6.4 06/07/20 Thirsk 1/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Lewis Edmunds 3.26 29/06/20 Thirsk 2/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Lewis Edmunds 5.07 17/06/20 Chelmsford City 8/10 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 2lbs Lewis Edmunds 17.5 10/03/20 Newcastle 7/9 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 5lbs Lewis Edmunds 18.54 25/08/19 Yarmouth 1/7 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Lewis Edmunds 6 15/08/19 Yarmouth 1/15 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Lewis Edmunds 20.43 03/06/19 Thirsk 3/13 Flat 7f Firm 8st 8lbs Jason Hart 21.63 24/05/19 Pontefract 7/10 Flat 1m 2f 5y Good 8st 6lbs Nathan Evans 20 01/03/19 Newcastle 6/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 12lbs Joe Fanning 34 13/12/18 Chelmsford City 10/13 Flat 1m 2f Slow h 9st 2lbs Jonathan Fisher 68.73 27/11/18 Southwell 8/13 Flat 1m 13y Std h 10st 12lbs Mr James Harding 84.6 06/10/18 Wolverhampton 9/10 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std 9st 7lbs Michael Stainton 13.68 19/09/18 Beverley 2/10 Flat 1m 100y Good 9st 3lbs Jonathan Fisher 18 05/09/18 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 1m 2f Std z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 18.88 09/08/18 Yarmouth 5/6 Flat 7f 3y Good H 9st 3lbs Sam James 2.72 25/07/18 Leicester 2/9 Flat 1m 53y Good H 8st 7lbs Sam James 3.2 19/07/18 Leicester 4/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm H 8st 10lbs Jamie Spencer 5.6 03/07/18 Hamilton Park 11/12 Flat 1m 68y Gd/frm H 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 12 22/06/18 Wetherby 4/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 6lbs Sam James 18.5 09/06/18 Beverley 7/9 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm H 9st 0lbs Sam James 34

15:35 - DIAMOND HAZE (4) showed the benefit of his debut effort and caught the eye to some extent when midfield in a six-furlong minor event at this course five weeks ago, noted keeping on late in the day. He may yet do better now tackling handicaps and earns the vote. Burristo, Listen Again and Moiella head up the dangers, in that order.

No. 4 (6) Diamond Haze (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63 Form: 36

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Thirsk 6/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 17.5 18/06/20 Redcar 3/9 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Connor Beasley 15.5

16:10 - OSTILIO (3) endured a miserable 2019 but took a big step forward on his comeback at Haydock last month, and there is every chance he can recapture his very smart three-year-old form if kicking on now. He can get back to winning ways in a very tight contest, with Prince Eiji selected to make it a 1-2 for the owner.

No. 3 (4) Ostilio SBK 7/5 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 1211/780-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/07/20 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 7f 37y Good z 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 17.86 10/08/19 Saratoga 10/10 Flat 1m Firm 8st 8lbs Andrea Atzeni - 18/05/19 Newbury 8/14 Flat 1m Good z 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 35.85 01/05/19 Saint-Cloud 7/7 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 3lbs Andrea Atzeni - 06/10/18 Longchamp 1/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 13lbs Andrea Atzeni - 15/09/18 Doncaster 1/5 Flat 1m Good z 8st 13lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.52 03/08/18 Goodwood 2/6 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.6 21/06/18 Ascot Britannia 1/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 8st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 14.45 17/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.47 24/04/18 Yarmouth 2/11 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm z 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.77 03/04/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 1m 1y Std/fast h 9st 2lbs Andrea Atzeni 1.86 15/11/17 Newcastle 2/10 Flat 7f 14y Std H 9st 2lbs Paul Mulrennan 2.97 17/10/17 Leicester 2/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.2

16:45 - HIGH SECURITY (4) makes plenty of appeal on paper and could be well placed to make a successful debut. Nomadic Empire flopped in a small field at York last time but had previously shaped up well there and could get back on track. Shark Two One's sales price shot up to £80,000 earlier this year and any market support for him first time up would be ominous.

No. 4 (2) High Security SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

17:20 - GRAND CANAL (6) is up 12 lb for his emphatic success at Yarmouth 18 days ago, but the form is working out well (runner-up won her next start) and he remains open to more improvement, so that may not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid. Greengage has dropped below her last winning mark and that makes her dangerous, with Monsaraz also of interest.

No. 6 (1) Grand Canal (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 65 Form: 07-821