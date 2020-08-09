Through The Card: Thirsk, Sunday 9 August

- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
Timeform take you through the card at Thirsk on Sunday...
"...won her penultimate start at this venue and again ran well when fifth at Redcar last time..."
Timeform on Moretti
12:50 - ANATIYA (9) is a six-figure yearling with a good pedigree and those with experience don't set the bar all that high, so she's worth chancing for a stable that is capable of getting a newcomer ready. RIffaa Wonder shaped with encouragement when fifth in a better race at Goodwood, so he's an obvious danger along with Tamaska, another debutant.
13:20 - MECCA'S HOT STEPS (4) has been knocking on the door in handicaps and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open her account now back in novice company. Northern Charm is less exposed and may have more to offer so should provide a stern test, while Spring Bloom is another with the form to play a part if shrugging off a poor effort when visored last time.
Fair maiden who arrives in good form, blinkered when just touched off in handicap (3/1) at Ayr (5f) 20 days ago. Cheekpieces retried now and she sets a good standard.
13:55 - INDIAN SOUNDS (7) has been going from strength to strength recently and gets the narrow vote in his bid to land the hat-trick. Watchable almost pulled off a solo mission on the far side at Ripon on Thursday, so he's an obvious danger along with Duke of Firenze.
2 wins from 6 runs this year. 3/1, career best when winning 10-runner handicap at Bath (5f, good) 26 days ago, keeping on well. Progressing well recently.
14:30 - INTRINSIC BOND (8) was far too good for his rivals when resuming winning ways at Doncaster two weeks ago, travelling strongly into contention and quickly forging clear in the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils easily by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 7 lb higher mark taken into account. He may yet have even more to offer, too, so it will be disappointing if he can't follow up on his way to contesting some of the season's better sprint handicaps.
Promising sort. 2 wins from 4 runs this year. 5/2, career best when winning 8-runner handicap at Doncaster (6f, good to firm) 15 days ago, pushed out. Has to be taken seriously.
15:35 - DIAMOND HAZE (4) showed the benefit of his debut effort and caught the eye to some extent when midfield in a six-furlong minor event at this course five weeks ago, noted keeping on late in the day. He may yet do better now tackling handicaps and earns the vote. Burristo, Listen Again and Moiella head up the dangers, in that order.
Twice-raced maiden. 11/1, sixth of 14 in minor event at this course (6f, good to firm) 34 days ago, hampered inside final 1f but noted keeping on. Type to do better now entering nurseries.
16:10 - OSTILIO (3) endured a miserable 2019 but took a big step forward on his comeback at Haydock last month, and there is every chance he can recapture his very smart three-year-old form if kicking on now. He can get back to winning ways in a very tight contest, with Prince Eiji selected to make it a 1-2 for the owner.
Smart performer at 3 yrs, winning 4 races, including Group 2. 2019 was a write-off but he shaped really well when second in 7.2f Haydock minor event on return 23 days ago. Leading claims.
16:45 - HIGH SECURITY (4) makes plenty of appeal on paper and could be well placed to make a successful debut. Nomadic Empire flopped in a small field at York last time but had previously shaped up well there and could get back on track. Shark Two One's sales price shot up to £80,000 earlier this year and any market support for him first time up would be ominous.
Foaled February 8. 150,000 gns yearling, Acclamation colt. Brother to useful 2-y-o 5f winner Well Done Fox and half-brother to 2-y-o 5f winner Excellently Poised. Makes plenty of appeal on paper.
17:20 - GRAND CANAL (6) is up 12 lb for his emphatic success at Yarmouth 18 days ago, but the form is working out well (runner-up won her next start) and he remains open to more improvement, so that may not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid. Greengage has dropped below her last winning mark and that makes her dangerous, with Monsaraz also of interest.
Well backed and overcame greenness when winning 10-runner handicap at Yarmouth (10.1f, good to firm) 18 days ago, plenty in hand. Expected to be bang there even after a 13 lb rise.
Foaled April 20. €105,000 yearling, Dariyan filly. Half-sister to smart 2-y-o 5.5f winner Graignes. Dam unraced. One to note on debut.