Through The Card: Sandown, Sunday 2 August

12:00 - Having dropped a long way in the weights, KING ROBERT (4) served notice that he's ready to cash in when fourth from an unpromising position over this course and distance 17 days ago, so is well worth siding with. Lorna Cole and Something Lucky also arrive in good nick and are feared most.

12:35 - YIBIR (10) had clearly learnt plenty from his debut when fifth in a warm maiden at Newmarket last time, looking more tractable, and this stiff track should suit kept to this trip. He can put his experience to good use up against some likely-looking newcomers, headed by Top Brass and King Vega.

13:10 - MODEL GUEST (1) sets a good standard if over whatever caused her to stop quickly on her return and she's joined a new yard among the winners. She's taken to break her duck at the fifteenth attempt. Double Or Bubble shaped well on debut at Yarmouth a year ago and is open to improvement if all is well. Aim For The Stars is an interesting newcomer.

13:45 - WHAT AN ANGEL (6) remains a maiden, but has had a couple of possible excuses since his career-best effort at Bath, and is worth a final chance to confirm the promise of that run. Blessed ran an encouraging race over C&D last time and can provide the chief threat ahead of Claudius Secundus. Recent C&D scorer Colonel Whitehead also makes the shortlist.

14:20 - Leicester-winner WILD HERO (1) didn't have to improve to open his account, but still looks reasonably treated back in a handicap, and should go well again, with the return to a mile likely to suit. Formality and Calatrava are among the leading dangers.

14:50 - BY MY SIDE (2) stayed on well when runner-up on her handicap debut over this course and distance last time and the fitting of headgear may help sharpen her up kept to this trip. She shades the vote over Paradise On Earth and East End Girl, the latter having won at Chepstow on Saturday.

15:20 - MOLINARI (7) pulled out plenty for pressure when overhauled late by the progressive Tenbury Wells last Sunday and, dropped into a lesser race, makes plenty of appeal in his bid to regain the winning thread. Most of the others are well exposed, but fellow 3yos El Salvaje and Grey Fox remain with potential, so they also warrant consideration.

15:55 - BEALACH (6) wasn't disgraced in a good race at Leicester on his penultimate start and would have finished much closer with a clear run at Yarmouth 11 days ago, so with first-time cheekpieces and a step up in trip potential catalysts for improvement, he looks interesting from a 3 lb lower mark. Thai Power is clearly in very good heart at present and is feared, along with handicap-debutante Raventree.