Galassian can improve for switch to hurdling

Better ground suited Thomas Mor in points

Rhys Williams thinks Galassian and Thomas Mor are overpriced

Jumping let him down in points

Worcester 16:20: Galassian 1pt win 9/1

Fame And Concrete heads the market for this staying maiden hurdle and while I think he may be the most talented horse in the race, his tendency to race keenly, the quicker ground and that he didn't look an easy ride at Newbury when last seen are concerns as he takes a significant step up in trip.

I'm happy to take him and the two Newland-trained horses on with two winning ex-pointers, one from each side of the Irish Sea. Galassian got off the mark at the third attempt at Chaddesley Corbett after his jumping had let him down on his first two starts. On debut at Shelfield Park, he had just gone to the front approaching 3 out but clipped the top of the fence and came down.

Next time out over 2m4f at Chaddesley Corbett, he was outpaced by Rock House entering the home straight but was rallying approaching 2 out where he barely took off and had a very heavy fall.

There were clearly no ill effects of that fall, however, as he returned to the same track the following month and won impressively on his first start over 3m. His jumping was still unconvincing but after being joined by Moolahlah turning the final bend, he gradually went further and further clear of that rival to win by 18 lengths.

His jumping of fences has prevented Galassian from showing his true ability on each start and it still had a slight impact in victory so the switch to hurdles could bring improvement from him and he looked a strong stayer in that victory on his first attempt at 3m. The ground is in his favour and I expect Alex Edwards will look to ride him handily.

It may be that Fame And Concrete is too classy for him or that he may need the run a little on his first start for 165 days but I think he's overpriced given the potential for improvement and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.



Better ground suited in last Irish point

Worcester 16:20: Thomas Mor 1pt win 13/2

Thomas Mor took five attempts to win an Irish point but I think the ground was often against him as his action suggests he wants good ground.

He showed promise on debut when finishing second at Borris House despite jumping poorly but he failed to build on that in his next three starts when the ground was either soft or soft to heavy.

However, when racing on good ground for the first time at Bartlemy, he bounced back with a victory. He travelled well in midfield and was still in sixth at 3 out when the pace quickened as the final bend approached. He closed into fourth at 2 out and quickened well to take the lead at the last before going away to win by four lengths.

The manner in which he picked up on the good ground was far different to his previous finishing efforts and as long as they haven't watered too much, the ground should once again be in his favour this afternoon. He's also shown tactical versatility and an ability to quicken so that gives Tom Scudamore options as to what tactics to use today and I think there could be more to come from Thomas Mor.

He faces the same concerns as Galassian and it may turn out that a slightly shorter trip is more suitable for him under rules but I think he's overpriced given the ability he's shown and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.