Jumping has let him down over fences

Newton Abbot 13:43: Shortcross Storm 1pt win 11/1

Shortcross Storm has failed to complete twice and been beaten 74 lengths in his three starts so far this season but I think he has a chance to bounce back on his return to hurdles this afternoon.

When last seen over hurdles, he won at Exeter over this distance and off the same mark he races off today when given an attacking ride in front and just holding on to win by half a length.

He put together a few good runs over fences last summer and ran quite well on his first start of this year at Chepstow but things haven't gone to plan since.

He ran at this course three starts ago and made the running until being headed towards the end of the back straight. He was still in contention for a place when he jumped into Gambie Tiep and the saddle slipped which resulted in Shortcross Storm being pulled up.

Two starts ago at Stratford he had already got low at a few fences before making a bad mistake and unseating rider at the tenth.

They gave him a short break after that and cheekpieces replaced the usual blinkers at Uttoxeter last time but again his jumping lacked fluency and he finished tailed off.

No. 3 Shortcross Storm (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Chris Honour

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 97

I think the return of blinkers and switch back to hurdling could bring a revival from Shortcross Storm who could either make the running or sit just in behind the two other possible front runners. His run three starts ago showed the ability is still there and this is a very weak contest.

There is a worry that he's tended to jump right at times so it might be that a return to Exeter at some point is where the return to form will come or that he will get into a battle for the lead and that will cost him late on but I think any double-figure price underplays his chance in a race of this quality.