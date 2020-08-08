Through The Card: Newmarket, Saturday 8 August

13:40 - A Dubawi filly who is a half-sister to the high-class Ribchester, LOOKTOTHERAINBOW (7) makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut and looks the way to go for the in-from Charlie Appleby yard. ARION FOX (1) was purchased for 120,000 guineas as a foal and then resold for 300,000 guineas as a yearling and also appeals as a likely type in a field of newcomers.

No. 7 (6) Looktotherainbow SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form:

14:15 - Myboymax sets the standard in this field but his form is hardly rock solid, so it could be worth siding with a newcomer, and John Ryan's OPEN THE EAGLE (6) is certainly worth a look on debut at this level. A half-brother to several winners, including the useful Present Alchemy, Open The Eagle wouldn't have to be anything out of the ordinary to open his account at the first time of asking, particularly with Darragh Keenan claiming a handy 3 lb.

No. 5 (3) Myboymax (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: - Form: 4259

14:50 - A half-brother to the very smart stayer Big Orange, AESTHETE (3) was much improved from his debut when third at Newbury last month, doing the best of those that attempted to come from off the pace. He travelled better than most on that occasion and closed all the way to the line, his exploits backed up by the clock. He will stay seven furlongs and is open to further improvement, so is a big player on his handicap bow.

No. 3 (1) Aesthete SBK 7/5 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79 Form: 43

15:20 - FLY MISS HELEN (4) landed a gamble in style on debut at Newbury last month, the form perhaps nothing out of the ordinary but she coped well with the challenge set by an experienced rival and looked a smart prospect in scoring as well as she did. She will stay at least seven furlongs, is a very exciting filly and is very much one to keep on the right side of.

No. 4 (1) Fly Miss Helen (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

16:00 - AL RUFAA (4) has been much improved since being fitted with a hood, making short work of a fair mark to record a wide-margin victory at Kempton, before following up under a 6 lb penalty over this course and distance by a taking three lengths last month. He is up 12 lb now but can improve again so still holds leading claims.

No. 4 (3) Al Rufaa (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 97 Form: 51-911

16:35 - EVENING SUN (3) shaped well on both starts last season and duly landed the odds on his return to action on the Rowley Mile in June, looking more the finished article as he was pushed out to pull clear. He didn't progress at the first time of asking in handicaps when third at Ascot last month, but that was hardly his fault, out of his ground and sure to be seen to better advantage another day. He should be suited by a mile and remains open to improvement.

No. 3 (6) Evening Sun SBK 10/11 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 88 Form: 42-13

17:10 - EMISSARY (3) had looked something potentially a bit special when making a winning start to life at Wolverhampton in October, and he did little to diminish that view eight months on when second in a Goodwood listed race, conceding both experience and track position to the game winner but emerging as the better prospect of the pair. Stepped up in grade for the Derby last time, he looked as though in need of experience, but he can be forgiven that run. He retain the potential for better now having his sights lowered and his opening mark could prove lenient.

No. 3 (5) Emissary SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 98 Form: 1-20

17:40 - COLTRANE (6) improved for the switch to turf when getting off the mark at Chepstow last month, more clued up on that occasion and winning pretty readily. There is surely more to come from him now handicapping, and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he gets the vote to follow up.

No. 6 (3) Coltrane (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.86 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 80 Form: 241