- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Newmarket, Saturday 8 August
Timeform take you through the card at Newmarket on Saturday...
"...will stay at least seven furlongs, is a very exciting filly and is very much one to keep on the right side of."
Timeform on Fly Miss Helen
13:40 - A Dubawi filly who is a half-sister to the high-class Ribchester, LOOKTOTHERAINBOW (7) makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut and looks the way to go for the in-from Charlie Appleby yard. ARION FOX (1) was purchased for 120,000 guineas as a foal and then resold for 300,000 guineas as a yearling and also appeals as a likely type in a field of newcomers.
14:15 - Myboymax sets the standard in this field but his form is hardly rock solid, so it could be worth siding with a newcomer, and John Ryan's OPEN THE EAGLE (6) is certainly worth a look on debut at this level. A half-brother to several winners, including the useful Present Alchemy, Open The Eagle wouldn't have to be anything out of the ordinary to open his account at the first time of asking, particularly with Darragh Keenan claiming a handy 3 lb.
Best effort came when runner-up in a 5f Chepstow novice in June, keeping on without proving a match for the winner. Not convinced at 7f either side of that but not ruled out dropped markedly in grade.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/08/20
|Lingfield Park
|9/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Slow
|8st 13lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|11
|22/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|5/9
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Curtis
|2.18
|30/06/20
|Chepstow
|2/5
|Flat
|5f 16y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Sean Levey
|4.82
|19/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|John Fahy
|9.2
14:50 - A half-brother to the very smart stayer Big Orange, AESTHETE (3) was much improved from his debut when third at Newbury last month, doing the best of those that attempted to come from off the pace. He travelled better than most on that occasion and closed all the way to the line, his exploits backed up by the clock. He will stay seven furlongs and is open to further improvement, so is a big player on his handicap bow.
Half-brother to very smart stayer Big Orange who left his debut form well behind when third at Newbury last month, doing best of those to come from off the pace. Big player on handicap bow.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|21.38
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/6
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|13.01
15:20 - FLY MISS HELEN (4) landed a gamble in style on debut at Newbury last month, the form perhaps nothing out of the ordinary but she coped well with the challenge set by an experienced rival and looked a smart prospect in scoring as well as she did. She will stay at least seven furlongs, is a very exciting filly and is very much one to keep on the right side of.
€75,000 yearling out of a useful dam and created a really good impression when landing a gamble on debut in 6f Newbury fillies' maiden last month, quickening clear. 7f will suit and looks smart.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Newbury
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|4.15
16:00 - AL RUFAA (4) has been much improved since being fitted with a hood, making short work of a fair mark to record a wide-margin victory at Kempton, before following up under a 6 lb penalty over this course and distance by a taking three lengths last month. He is up 12 lb now but can improve again so still holds leading claims.
Much improved since hood fitted, wide-margin winner of Kempton handicap before following up over C&D under 6 lb penalty by taking 3l. Hiked 12 lb now but more to come so still holds leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 10lbs
|Robert Havlin
|4.4
|13/07/20
|Kempton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|H
|9st 8lbs
|Robert Havlin
|9.17
|20/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|9/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Robert Havlin
|6.2
|12/10/19
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|7.8
|03/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Fast
|9st 2lbs
|Robert Havlin
|18.5
16:35 - EVENING SUN (3) shaped well on both starts last season and duly landed the odds on his return to action on the Rowley Mile in June, looking more the finished article as he was pushed out to pull clear. He didn't progress at the first time of asking in handicaps when third at Ascot last month, but that was hardly his fault, out of his ground and sure to be seen to better advantage another day. He should be suited by a mile and remains open to improvement.
Shaped well both starts last season and duly landed the odds on return in 7f Newmarket novice in June. Good third in a strong handicap at Ascot last time, so should take the beating.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/07/20
|Ascot
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.83
|26/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|1.8
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|5.9
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|20.94
17:10 - EMISSARY (3) had looked something potentially a bit special when making a winning start to life at Wolverhampton in October, and he did little to diminish that view eight months on when second in a Goodwood listed race, conceding both experience and track position to the game winner but emerging as the better prospect of the pair. Stepped up in grade for the Derby last time, he looked as though in need of experience, but he can be forgiven that run. He retain the potential for better now having his sights lowered and his opening mark could prove lenient.
Half-brother to Workforce. Winning debut on AW last autumn and only narrowly denied in 11f Goodwood listed on return. Never involved in Derby but retains potential with sights lowered.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/07/20
|Epsom Downs
|15/16
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|52.62
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|2/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 44y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|2.08
|12/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|5.2
17:40 - COLTRANE (6) improved for the switch to turf when getting off the mark at Chepstow last month, more clued up on that occasion and winning pretty readily. There is surely more to come from him now handicapping, and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he gets the vote to follow up.
Improved for the switch to turf when getting off the mark in 1½m Chepstow maiden 22 days ago. Did it pretty readily and surely more to come now handicapping over 1¾m.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/07/20
|Chepstow
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Rob Hornby
|2.5
|01/07/20
|Kempton Park
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.58
|21/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|25
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:40 - 1,7
14:15 - 6
14:50 - 3
15:20 - 4
16:00 - 4
16:35 - 3
2 lines
Newm 8th Aug (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 8 August, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Coltrane
|High Wells
|Mouriyani
|Dazzling Rock
|Quloob
|Horatio Star
Foaled March 22. Dubawi filly. Half-sister to high-class winner up to 1m Ribchester and 1¼m winner Golconda Prince. Dam maiden. Noteworthy newcomer.