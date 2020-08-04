Through The Card: Lingfield, Tuesday 4 August

16:05 - CHOSEN MARK (1) is fancied to make it 2-2 for the in-form John Quinn in this minor event. He overcame inexperience to make a successful debut in good style at Newcastle last month and seems sure to improve. Miami Joy drops in grade having contested the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last time and has a fair shout, while Mark of Respect should build on his Salisbury debut and also has claims.

No. 1 (4) Chosen Mark (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 5lbs Jason Hart 11.5

16:40 - THE PERFECT CROWN (2) was an impressive winner on debut at Chelmsford in November, well backed and landing some nice bets to score by eight lengths, looking potentially useful. He was again strong in the market but unable to improve when fast-tracked to listed company over C&D last time, the race not panning out ideally for him, a bump at the start lighting him up. This isn't as competitive and The Perfect Crown is taken to get back on the up after five months off. With Respect has the potential to be a big threat if back from his own lengthy absence in good nick.

No. 2 (8) The Perfect Crown (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 1-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/02/20 Lingfield Park 3/9 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 3.03 21/11/19 Chelmsford City 1/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs Hollie Doyle 3

17:10 - GAVI DI GAVI (4) took another step forward when scoring at Wolverhampton last month, beating a couple of subsequent winners, and could have more to offer. He's taken to go in again after a 6 lb rise. Three-year-old Afro Blue will appreciate the return to seven furlongs and could also be involved in the finish.

No. 4 (3) Gavi Di Gavi (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 68 Form: 301329-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 1lbs Tom Queally 7.46 20/06/20 Kempton Park 2/11 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 3lbs Tom Queally 5.72 07/12/19 Wolverhampton 9/13 Flat 1m 142y Slow 9st 4lbs Tom Queally 5.92 08/11/19 Newcastle 2/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 3lbs Tom Queally 4.29 02/10/19 Kempton Park 3/11 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 3lbs Nicola Currie 2.93 11/09/19 Kempton Park 1/13 Flat 7f Slow 8st 10lbs Nicola Currie 9.2 17/08/19 Doncaster 17/17 Flat 7f 6y Soft 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 20.39 23/07/19 Wolverhampton 3/12 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 1lbs Tom Queally 16.16 15/07/19 Wolverhampton 4/13 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 7lbs Tom Queally 66.82 27/06/19 Nottingham 9/9 Flat 1m 75y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Tom Queally 313.99 10/06/19 Leicester 7/10 Flat 1m 53y Soft 10st 0lbs Tom Queally 346.21 26/09/18 Wolverhampton 7/8 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 2lbs David Probert 29.85 17/02/18 Lingfield Park -/12 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 2lbs Martin Harley 88.71

17:45 - CHASE THAT DREAM (2) is worth siding with on debut for Mark Johnston, who has a 20% strike rate at Lingfield in recent seasons. Newcomers from this yard are usually well clued up and he is related to several talented performers, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in a race where those with experience hardly set an insurmountable standard. Of the rest, Gallardise was behind Emotional Moment at Kempton but should be sharper now and is clearly thought capable of better.

No. 2 (2) Chase That Dream SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

18:15 - SEPRANI (6) has slipped to a very handy mark and left the impression that she's about to capitalise when fifth over C&D last month, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten less than two lengths. The six-year-old has been treated kindly by the draw and the booking of Oisin Murphy adds to her appeal. Tomshalfbrother was just ahead of Seprani on that occasion and should be in the mix once again, while Ghepardo also enters calculations.

No. 6 (2) Seprani SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 60 Form: 26227-685

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/07/20 Lingfield Park 5/12 Flat 6f 1y Slow H 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 6.6 16/06/20 Windsor 8/11 Flat 6f 12y Good H 9st 2lbs Nicola Currie 6.31 03/06/20 Yarmouth 6/9 Flat 7f 3y Firm 9st 6lbs Gabriele Malune 13.5 23/10/19 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 7f 36y Std H 9st 5lbs Gabriele Malune 15.44 03/10/19 Lingfield Park 2/10 Flat 7f 1y Fast H 9st 7lbs Stefano Cherchi 6.13 28/09/19 Chelmsford City 2/9 Flat 7f Slow H 9st 4lbs S. B. Kirrane 17.5 02/09/19 Brighton 6/6 Flat 6f 210y Good 9st 7lbs George Wood 6.8 23/08/19 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Stefano Cherchi 7.62 10/08/19 Lingfield Park 2/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Gabriele Malune 6.55 08/08/19 Yarmouth 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Stefano Cherchi 8.4 11/07/19 Epsom Downs 4/7 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Gabriele Malune 4.69 18/06/19 Brighton 2/11 Flat 6f 210y Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Gabriele Malune 9.8 07/06/19 Goodwood 11/12 Flat 6f Soft 9st 8lbs Stefano Cherchi 14.5 17/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Stefano Cherchi 34 31/12/18 Lingfield Park 6/12 Flat 7f 1y Std 8st 9lbs Jason Watson 110 04/12/18 Lingfield Park 9/10 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 1lbs Gabriele Malune 10 16/11/18 Lingfield Park 7/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 7lbs Josephine Gordon 14.77 15/09/18 Lingfield Park 4/8 Flat 6f 1y Std H 8st 12lbs Gabriele Malune 3.98 29/08/18 Lingfield Park 1/6 Flat 6f 1y Std H 9st 5lbs Gabriele Malune 6.92 27/07/18 Ascot 7/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm H 9st 2lbs Gabriele Malune 20.88 12/07/18 Epsom Downs 2/8 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm H 8st 12lbs Gabriele Malune 8.6

18:45 - FRENCH POLISH (11) made plenty of appeal on paper and duly shaped with encouragement when seventh on her debut at Kempton in November, shaping better than the bare result having been held back by inexperience. That was an above-average looking race, and the step up in trip is sure to suit her now, so she is expected to go close on her first start for Roger Charlton (formerly trained by William Haggas). Tilly Frankl showed plenty when third on her debut at Yarmouth and is feared most ahead of John Gosden's well-bred newcomers Amtiyaz and Golden Rules.

No. 11 (8) French Polish SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 7-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/11/19 Kempton Park 7/13 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 21.54

19:15 - JOHN LOCKE (5) is from a good family, and, though he didn't trouble the winner on debut at Windsor last month, he still offered plenty to work on, showing enough to think a similar event will at least be within his compass. This looks as good an opportunity as any, given that he comfortably sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings, and his scope for further improvement suggests that he really ought to take all the beating. Faisal is an interesting newcomer, while Systematic looks best of the others with experience.

No. 5 (8) John Locke SBK 11/8 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Windsor 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Rob Hornby 9.2

19:45 - OLD FRIEND (6) improved on his second run in a handicap when a close third upped to 11.4f at Windsor last week, and he probably has more to offer over this sort of trip, so this looks a good chance for him to get off the mark. Pearl Beach was overhauled close home by Forge Valley Lad at that Berkshire track 15 days ago, but is taken to reverse the placings on 2 lb better terms and emerge as the main danger.

No. 6 (2) Old Friend (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59 Form: 96-663

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/07/20 Windsor 3/13 Flat 1m 3f 99y Good 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 3.18 13/07/20 Windsor 6/13 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 4 12/06/20 Kempton Park 6/10 Flat 1m Std 9st 3lbs Luke Morris 175.19 09/10/19 Kempton Park 6/10 Flat 7f Std 9st 5lbs Liam Keniry 17.5 06/09/19 Ascot 9/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jamie Spencer 60

20:15 - GOOD LUCK CHARM (11) can sometimes have his ability overshadowed by his temperament, but he shaped as though coming to hand at Bath last month and tends to peak at this time of year (winner of his first run in the month of August for the past three years). Mr Mac is feared off this reduced mark, for all that he needs to bounce back, while Seaforth and Fivehundredmiles are others to consider.

No. 11 (7) Good Luck Charm SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 11

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 54 Form: 13842-046