- Trainer: John Quinn
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Lingfield, Tuesday 4 August
Timeform take you through the card at Lingfield on Tuesday evening...
"...his scope for further improvement suggests that he really ought to take all the beating..."
Timeform on John Locke
16:05 - CHOSEN MARK (1) is fancied to make it 2-2 for the in-form John Quinn in this minor event. He overcame inexperience to make a successful debut in good style at Newcastle last month and seems sure to improve. Miami Joy drops in grade having contested the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last time and has a fair shout, while Mark of Respect should build on his Salisbury debut and also has claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Jason Hart
|11.5
16:40 - THE PERFECT CROWN (2) was an impressive winner on debut at Chelmsford in November, well backed and landing some nice bets to score by eight lengths, looking potentially useful. He was again strong in the market but unable to improve when fast-tracked to listed company over C&D last time, the race not panning out ideally for him, a bump at the start lighting him up. This isn't as competitive and The Perfect Crown is taken to get back on the up after five months off. With Respect has the potential to be a big threat if back from his own lengthy absence in good nick.
Fast-tracked to listed company after impressive debut win in 7f Chelmsford City novice and fairly useful form when third of 9 to Malotru over C&D. Off 157 days but yard can ready them so one to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|3.03
|21/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|3
17:10 - GAVI DI GAVI (4) took another step forward when scoring at Wolverhampton last month, beating a couple of subsequent winners, and could have more to offer. He's taken to go in again after a 6 lb rise. Three-year-old Afro Blue will appreciate the return to seven furlongs and could also be involved in the finish.
Career best when winning 11-runner handicap at Wolverhampton (7.2f, 11/2) 32 days ago, readily. Can go well again.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Queally
|7.46
|20/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|5.72
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Queally
|5.92
|08/11/19
|Newcastle
|2/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Queally
|4.29
|02/10/19
|Kempton Park
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 3lbs
|Nicola Currie
|2.93
|11/09/19
|Kempton Park
|1/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Nicola Currie
|9.2
|17/08/19
|Doncaster
|17/17
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|20.39
|23/07/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Queally
|16.16
|15/07/19
|Wolverhampton
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Queally
|66.82
|27/06/19
|Nottingham
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Tom Queally
|313.99
|10/06/19
|Leicester
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 53y
|Soft
|10st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|346.21
|26/09/18
|Wolverhampton
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|David Probert
|29.85
|17/02/18
|Lingfield Park
|-/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Harley
|88.71
17:45 - CHASE THAT DREAM (2) is worth siding with on debut for Mark Johnston, who has a 20% strike rate at Lingfield in recent seasons. Newcomers from this yard are usually well clued up and he is related to several talented performers, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in a race where those with experience hardly set an insurmountable standard. Of the rest, Gallardise was behind Emotional Moment at Kempton but should be sharper now and is clearly thought capable of better.
Foaled April 25. Cannock Chase colt. Yard is a regular source of winning 2-y-o newcomers and it will look significant if the market speaks in his favour.
18:15 - SEPRANI (6) has slipped to a very handy mark and left the impression that she's about to capitalise when fifth over C&D last month, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten less than two lengths. The six-year-old has been treated kindly by the draw and the booking of Oisin Murphy adds to her appeal. Tomshalfbrother was just ahead of Seprani on that occasion and should be in the mix once again, while Ghepardo also enters calculations.
C&D winner. Eighteen runs since last win in 2018. Respectable fifth of 12 in handicap (5/1) at this C&D (AW) 23 days ago, left poorly placed. Has good chance on pick of form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Lingfield Park
|5/12
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Slow
|H
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.6
|16/06/20
|Windsor
|8/11
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Nicola Currie
|6.31
|03/06/20
|Yarmouth
|6/9
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Firm
|9st 6lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|13.5
|23/10/19
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|15.44
|03/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/10
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Fast
|H
|9st 7lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|6.13
|28/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|H
|9st 4lbs
|S. B. Kirrane
|17.5
|02/09/19
|Brighton
|6/6
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|George Wood
|6.8
|23/08/19
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|7.62
|10/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|6.55
|08/08/19
|Yarmouth
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|8.4
|11/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|4/7
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|4.69
|18/06/19
|Brighton
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|9.8
|07/06/19
|Goodwood
|11/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|14.5
|17/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Stefano Cherchi
|34
|31/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|6/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|8st 9lbs
|Jason Watson
|110
|04/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|9/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|10
|16/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|7/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|14.77
|15/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|4/8
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|8st 12lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|3.98
|29/08/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|6.92
|27/07/18
|Ascot
|7/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|H
|9st 2lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|20.88
|12/07/18
|Epsom Downs
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 12lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|8.6
18:45 - FRENCH POLISH (11) made plenty of appeal on paper and duly shaped with encouragement when seventh on her debut at Kempton in November, shaping better than the bare result having been held back by inexperience. That was an above-average looking race, and the step up in trip is sure to suit her now, so she is expected to go close on her first start for Roger Charlton (formerly trained by William Haggas). Tilly Frankl showed plenty when third on her debut at Yarmouth and is feared most ahead of John Gosden's well-bred newcomers Amtiyaz and Golden Rules.
20/1, promising debut seventh of 13 in novice at Kempton (8f) 9 months ago on sole run for William Haggas. Should progress for new yard and worth a market check.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/11/19
|Kempton Park
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|21.54
19:15 - JOHN LOCKE (5) is from a good family, and, though he didn't trouble the winner on debut at Windsor last month, he still offered plenty to work on, showing enough to think a similar event will at least be within his compass. This looks as good an opportunity as any, given that he comfortably sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings, and his scope for further improvement suggests that he really ought to take all the beating. Faisal is an interesting newcomer, while Systematic looks best of the others with experience.
Promising sort. Second of 11 in minor event (6/1) at Windsor (10f, good to firm) on debut 22 days ago. Difficult to oppose.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Rob Hornby
|9.2
19:45 - OLD FRIEND (6) improved on his second run in a handicap when a close third upped to 11.4f at Windsor last week, and he probably has more to offer over this sort of trip, so this looks a good chance for him to get off the mark. Pearl Beach was overhauled close home by Forge Valley Lad at that Berkshire track 15 days ago, but is taken to reverse the placings on 2 lb better terms and emerge as the main danger.
Lightly-raced maiden. Good third of 13 in handicap at Windsor (11.4f, good, 2/1) 8 days ago. Has to be taken seriously off the same mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/07/20
|Windsor
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.18
|13/07/20
|Windsor
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4
|12/06/20
|Kempton Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Luke Morris
|175.19
|09/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/10
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Liam Keniry
|17.5
|06/09/19
|Ascot
|9/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|60
20:15 - GOOD LUCK CHARM (11) can sometimes have his ability overshadowed by his temperament, but he shaped as though coming to hand at Bath last month and tends to peak at this time of year (winner of his first run in the month of August for the past three years). Mr Mac is feared off this reduced mark, for all that he needs to bounce back, while Seaforth and Fivehundredmiles are others to consider.
Temperamental sort. C&D winner. Sixth of 12 in handicap at Bath (8f, good, 33/1) 21 days ago, running on. Second off 7 lb higher mark on latest visit here in October. Not discounted.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/07/20
|Bath
|6/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 9lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|55
|23/06/20
|Chepstow
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Good
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|83.59
|08/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|11/12
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Adam Kirby
|77.9
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/14
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|29.02
|08/10/19
|Brighton
|4/16
|Flat
|7f 211y
|Soft
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|85.45
|01/09/19
|Brighton
|8/9
|Flat
|7f 211y
|Good
|B
|10st 0lbs
|Hector Crouch
|9.6
|20/08/19
|Brighton
|3/8
|Flat
|7f 211y
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 11lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|7.64
|15/08/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Sean Levey
|30
|05/07/19
|Chelmsford City
|8/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Liam Keniry
|55
|07/06/19
|Brighton
|9/9
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Gd/sft
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Hector Crouch
|50
|16/05/19
|Salisbury
|8/10
|Flat
|6f 213y
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|168.58
|03/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|8/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Hector Crouch
|59.72
|12/12/18
|Kempton Park
|10/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|B
|9st 7lbs
|Hector Crouch
|24.96
|01/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|9/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 9lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|22
|01/10/18
|Kempton Park
|3/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Hector Crouch
|28.93
|10/09/18
|Brighton
|6/6
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Rhys Clutterbuck
|15.97
|10/08/18
|Brighton
|1/4
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Soft
|B
|9st 10lbs
|Hector Crouch
|4.7
|11/07/18
|Kempton Park
|6/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|D
|9st 12lbs
|Hector Crouch
|25
|26/06/18
|Newbury
|9/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|B
|9st 10lbs
|Hector Crouch
|36.03
|29/05/18
|Brighton
|5/7
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Hector Crouch
|18.22
|01/05/18
|Brighton
|5/7
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Soft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Hector Crouch
|11.5
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
16:05 - 1
16:40 - 2
17:10 - 4
17:45 - 2
18:15 - 6
18:45 - 11
1 line
Ling 4th Aug (1m2f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 August, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|John Locke
|Systemic
|Kaleidoscopic
|Faisal
|Spanish Kiss
|Victory Won
|Grandbob
|Goldie Hawk
|Sahhab
|Gloriano
|Mazekine
|American Pie
Won 11-runner maiden (9/1) at Newcastle (7.1f) on debut 24 days ago, forging clear. Good chance again under penalty with improvement to come.