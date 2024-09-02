Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday from Brighton and Chepstow

Blue Point gelding one to Watch on handicap debut

White Chapel Road can break his maiden at Brighton

Drop in class makes Navello the one to beat at Chepstow

An intriguing runner in the opener at Brighton is the gelded son of Blue Point, Watch Blue Point. The juvenile makes his handicap debut from an opening mark of 63 on his fourth career start, and could shape better than in recent starts for an in-form James Tate yard.

The yard is represented at the track for the first time since 2022 and, with an all-time 24 strike-rate there, a rare runner there for the stable must be respected.

On debut at Ripon, Watch Blue Point was well beaten in a race won by Loom, with Artagnan in second, and Art Design in third. The second and third have won since, and the winner was given an opening mark of 93 after being beaten by three-lengths-and-a-quarter in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although Watch Blue Point couldn't feature in the finish that day, he shaped as though he would improve plenty for the experience under Callum Rodriguez, which was also the case on his return over course-and-distance on his following start. Under Paul Mulrennan on that day, he travelled strongly into the race and was angling for a clear run before his effort petered out. Things didn't go smoothly for the horse, but he again gave the impression that there could be plenty more to come from him.

On his first run following a gelding operation he was sent off at 7/18.00 under Neil Callan in a Chelmsford novice contest over 6f, but he weakened quickly and didn't look entirely comfortable. It's a run that is worth forgiving, and he had shown enough in his first two starts to suggest that he could improve beyond a mark of 63, making him a horse worth siding with in this race.

Hollie Doyle is in the saddle, a jockey who performed to a 38 percent win-rate aboard the yard's runner last year, with three wins from eight rides. She has a 22 percent strike-rate at the track this year, too, which is another positive, and there's every chance she can guide Watch Blue Point to a better finishing position that he has been able to achieve so far in his career.

There is enough in his favour to suggest the gelding can show plenty of progression, and he is one to consider seriously at a price of 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet Back Watch Blue Point in 13:50 Brighton SBK 9/2

Land Force colt White Chapel Road sets the standard in this field, following three promising efforts that have deemed him worthy of an opening mark of 80. He remains in maiden company and should be suited by the race conditions over this 7f trip.

Last seen finishing a respectable eighth in the hugely competitive Convivial Stakes at York recently, he had previously placed second on debut at Windsor, staying on well towards the line over 6f, before flashing home as best of the beaten to finish fourth to Jouncy at Goodwood. His fourth-placed effort on that occasion was especially impressive considering the calibre of the opponents he faced.

Jouncy, the winner, had previously finished a head second to Time For Sandals, subsequently second in the Group Two Lowther Stakes, with Original Outlaw, who has performed well to finish second twice since, in third. The promising Carrados, a £360,000 purchase, was in second, and Wheels Of Fire, a subsequent winner, in third. Mukaber, behind in fifth, has since beaten Aftermath, a promising Justify colt trained by Aidan O'Brien, who holds a number of notable entries, whilst sixth-placed Huscal recently won his maiden at Ripon and holds an entry in the Mill Reef Stakes.

There is enough substance in his form to suggest that White Chapel Road could improve beyond a mark of 80, especially considering the form of his Goodwood fourth. He can bounce back from his effort on the Knavesmire, in calmer waters, with David Probert in the saddle, who has a 31 percent win-rate on the yard's runners this term.

Representing the training partnership of Paul and Oliver Cole, who have saddled one winner from four runners at the track this year, with two of their three beaten horses both finishing second, White Chapel Road can add to their Brighton successes and break his maiden at the fourth time of asking.

Recommended Bet Back White Chapel Road in 14:20 Brighton SBK 5/4

George Boughey saddles five-year-old Navello in a tight four-runner affair at the Welsh track. From a mark of 85, the gelding is 2lbs lower than when winning over the same trip of 5f at Windsor in June, and can return to the winners' enclosure now lowered in class.

He has finished third when 20/121.00 to Bergerac in a Newcastle handicap since, and was third on his latest run when two-and-three-quarter-lengths behind the progressive Enchanting at Goodwood on soft ground. He can improve on that recent outing on a sounder surface here and, with conditions in his favour, he looks the one to beat.

Sporting first-time blinkers, which could help spark some improvement, the experienced sprinter, making his 43rd career start, can return to winning ways for a yard who have saddled two winners from six runners at the track this year.

With the capable Billy Loughnane in the saddle once again, Navello could be on course to record his tenth victory at odds of 13/82.63.