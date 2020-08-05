- Trainer: Brian Ellison
- Jockey: Ben Robinson
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Ayr, Wednesday 5 August
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr on Wednesday...
"His consistency at this level counts for plenty and he should make his presence felt..."
Timeform on Inductive
14:10 - TOMMY TITTLEMOUSE (1) was backed at long odds when making a winning start to his career at Hamilton last time, the first juvenile from Brian Ellison's yard in over two years to do so, battling well to see off a rival with prior experience. He remains open to improvement and is the one they all have to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Robinson
|12.5
14:40 - DEVIL'S ANGEL (14) has been threatening a handicap win, second at Ripon and Hamilton, and he proved better than ever to win comfortably back on the all-weather at Newcastle last time. He still hasn't had much racing, getting a clear run at it for the first time at Newcastle in fact, and he may do better still.
Career best when winning 12-runner handicap (9/2) at Newcastle (6f) 25 days ago, suited by strong pace. Still hasn't had much racing and may do better still.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/07/20
|Newcastle
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|10st 0lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|6.85
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/7
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|2.1
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|14.23
|04/06/20
|Newcastle
|8/10
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Megan Nicholls
|10.94
|11/04/19
|Newcastle
|8/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.93
|31/01/19
|Newcastle
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std/slow
|8st 10lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|7.86
|20/07/18
|Hamilton Park
|6/6
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|11.03
|21/06/18
|Ripon
|5/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|13.5
15:10 - BIG CITY (7) struggled towards the back end of last year after joining Roger Fell's yard, but he has returned in better heart since the restart, hitting the frame in three of his four races, including when going well a long way before not quite seeming to see out the longer trip at Hamilton last time. This drop back to seven furlongs should suit, so he rates a big player. HACHERT (4) is also one to keep an eye on after his course-and-distance win 16 days ago. He is up 3 lb for that effort but is unexposed and should be firmly in the mix.
Yet to win for new yard but arrives in excellent form, going well long way when fading third of 12 in handicap at Hamilton (1m) last time. Drop to 7f will suit so rates a big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/07/20
|Hamilton Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|James Sullivan
|19
|04/07/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|B
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Garritty
|33.35
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|4/12
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.22
|16/06/20
|Thirsk
|2/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.54
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Ben Curtis
|71.43
|22/11/19
|Newcastle
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Ben Curtis
|34.11
|04/10/19
|Southwell
|8/8
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Fast
|9st 7lbs
|Paula Muir
|80.46
|20/09/19
|Ayr
|14/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|93.73
|09/07/19
|Brighton
|5/7
|Flat
|6f 210y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Adam Kirby
|6.8
|13/06/19
|Nottingham
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|6.7
|28/05/19
|Leicester
|11/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.82
15:40 - INDUCTIVE (6) has won twice from his five runs this year, including when landing the odds over this course and distance last month, staying on to lead in the dying strides. His consistency at this level counts for plenty and he should make his presence felt once again.
2 wins from 5 runs this year. 9/2 and blinkered for 1st time, career best when winning 11-runner handicap at this C&D (good) 23 days ago, slowly away. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Ayr
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Good
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|5.61
|02/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|2/13
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|6.54
|12/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|7.5
|05/03/20
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|8.06
|05/02/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std/slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|23
|25/10/19
|Newcastle
|9/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Clifford Lee
|4.7
|09/10/19
|Newcastle
|9/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|0
|8st 11lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|10.5
|25/09/19
|Newcastle
|5/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|23.29
|17/09/19
|Newcastle
|9/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|6.91
|31/07/19
|Redcar
|10/13
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Connor Beasley
|27
|03/07/19
|Thirsk
|7/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Connor Beasley
|34
|30/05/19
|Carlisle
|12/15
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|46
16:10 - PROCLAIMER (9) signed off 2019 with a win at Newcastle and caught the eye on his return to action when third in a Haydock handicap last month, likely to have done better but for an early bump leaving him a long way off the pace. He stayed on well when shaken up under two furlongs out and is certainly one to be interested in again.
Signed off for 2019 with 6f win at Newcastle and caught eye on return when third of 11 in handicap at Haydock (7f), bumped start and left with plenty to do but going on well at line. Leading claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Haydock Park
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|8.22
|18/12/19
|Newcastle
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Jason Hart
|9.16
|21/08/19
|Carlisle
|8/11
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Cam Hardie
|47.32
|31/07/19
|Redcar
|6/13
|Flat
|5f 217y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|9.44
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|7/9
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Kevin Stott
|18.74
16:40 - GRANDMA (8) showed improved form to finish second over this course and distance last time and was in truth a bit unlucky to bump into a thriving filly. She is still lightly-raced and should be able to get her head in front before too long.
Lightly-raced maiden. 18/1, good second of 10 in handicap at this C&D (good to soft) 8 days ago. Very much one to consider.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/07/20
|Ayr
|2/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Cam Hardie
|26
|13/07/20
|Ayr
|5/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|E
|8st 12lbs
|Ben Robinson
|22.4
|30/06/20
|Leicester
|3/7
|Flat
|5f
|Firm
|E
|9st 9lbs
|Ben Robinson
|3.4
|10/03/20
|Newcastle
|6/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 9lbs
|Ben Robinson
|33.41
|11/02/20
|Newcastle
|3/4
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Ben Robinson
|17
17:10 - TOMBOLO (5) boasts some quality French breeding for all that he hasn't quite lived up to his €100,000 price tag just yet. He has been shaping well though, particularly with this step up in trip in mind, and he appeals as the type to do much better now handicapping, so he gets the vote ahead of APLINE MINSTRAL (14), who is also on the shortlist as she bids for the hat-trick.
Thrice-raced maiden. 10/3, fourth of 10 in maiden at Ripon (8f, good to firm) 28 days ago. Type to do better now handicapping up in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Ripon
|4/10
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|5.5
|18/06/20
|Redcar
|5/13
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|3.83
|05/09/19
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Connor Beasley
|29.45
17:40 - GLOBETROTTER (1) looked back close to his old self when fourth at Newcastle on his return to action in June (a race that is working out well), and he ran to a similar level at this venue last time. This represents a slight drop in class for Julia Brooke's charge, who is clearly shortlist material.
6/1, fourth of 7 in handicap at this course (13.1f, good to firm) 22 days ago. Shortlist material down slightly in class.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/07/20
|Ayr
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|9.19
|04/06/20
|Newcastle
|4/12
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Graham Lee
|23
|29/02/20
|Southwell
|5/11
|Flat
|2m 102y
|Std/slow
|10st 0lbs
|Graham Lee
|55
|17/09/18
|Hexham
|1/15
|Hurdle
|2m 48y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Henry Brooke
|5.43
|18/08/18
|Perth
|3/5
|Hurdle
|2m 47y
|Good
|11st 1lbs
|Henry Brooke
|49.33
|04/08/18
|Thirsk
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Graham Lee
|249.17
|12/05/18
|Thirsk
|12/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|30
|19/10/17
|Newcastle
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|David Allan
|80
|12/06/17
|Pontefract
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 4f 5y
|Gd/sft
|9st 13lbs
|David Allan
|3.7
|06/05/17
|Thirsk
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|David Allan
|2.85
|20/04/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Harley
|22
|24/03/17
|Newcastle
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Luke Morris
|2.84
18:10 - A fair winner in Ireland, ONLY THE BRAVE (8) was sold from Sarah Lynam for €11,000 in February, and he lurks on a fair mark on his first outing for Archie Watson. The reapplication of blinkers is a positive, as is the booking of Brodie Hampson, so a bold showing is expected on his stable debut.
Fair winner in Ireland. Sold from Sarah Lynam €11,000 in February. Lurks on a fair mark for new yard and won't lack for assistance in the saddle.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/01/20
|Dundalk
|7/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|12
|13/12/19
|Dundalk
|10/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 8lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|14.38
|29/11/19
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|28
|01/06/19
|Navan
|12/18
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 3lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|22
|28/04/19
|Navan
|7/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 5lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|54.74
|20/04/19
|Cork
|13/18
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|74.91
|27/10/18
|Leopardstown
|5/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|B
|8st 4lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|16.01
|24/09/18
|Fairyhouse
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 9lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|3.88
|07/09/18
|Down Royal
|4/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|6.6
|25/08/18
|Curragh
|4/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|D. E. Sheehy
|13.55
|31/07/18
|Galway
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|110
|08/07/18
|Fairyhouse
|4/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|R. P. Downey
|186.87
|27/06/18
|Naas
|10/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|R. P. Downey
|480.67
