Through The Card: Ayr, Wednesday 5 August

14:10 - TOMMY TITTLEMOUSE (1) was backed at long odds when making a winning start to his career at Hamilton last time, the first juvenile from Brian Ellison's yard in over two years to do so, battling well to see off a rival with prior experience. He remains open to improvement and is the one they all have to beat.

No. 1 (5) Tommy Tittlemouse (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/07/20 Hamilton Park 1/8 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ben Robinson 12.5

14:40 - DEVIL'S ANGEL (14) has been threatening a handicap win, second at Ripon and Hamilton, and he proved better than ever to win comfortably back on the all-weather at Newcastle last time. He still hasn't had much racing, getting a clear run at it for the first time at Newcastle in fact, and he may do better still.

No. 14 (5) Devil's Angel SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Megan Nicholls

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69 Form: 56/18-8221

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 10st 0lbs Megan Nicholls 6.85 24/06/20 Hamilton Park 2/7 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 2.1 20/06/20 Ripon 2/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 14.23 04/06/20 Newcastle 8/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 10.94 11/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 4.93 31/01/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 8st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 7.86 20/07/18 Hamilton Park 6/6 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 11.03 21/06/18 Ripon 5/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 13.5

15:10 - BIG CITY (7) struggled towards the back end of last year after joining Roger Fell's yard, but he has returned in better heart since the restart, hitting the frame in three of his four races, including when going well a long way before not quite seeming to see out the longer trip at Hamilton last time. This drop back to seven furlongs should suit, so he rates a big player. HACHERT (4) is also one to keep an eye on after his course-and-distance win 16 days ago. He is up 3 lb for that effort but is unexposed and should be firmly in the mix.

No. 7 (1) Big City SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59 Form: 0879-2453

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 16/07/20 Hamilton Park 3/12 Flat 1m 68y Good B 9st 3lbs James Sullivan 19 04/07/20 Chelmsford City 5/14 Flat 7f Slow B 9st 2lbs Jack Garritty 33.35 24/06/20 Hamilton Park 4/12 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 0 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.22 16/06/20 Thirsk 2/10 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 9.54 18/12/19 Newcastle 9/9 Flat 1m 5y Std 8st 11lbs Ben Curtis 71.43 22/11/19 Newcastle 7/7 Flat 1m 5y Slow 0 9st 3lbs Ben Curtis 34.11 04/10/19 Southwell 8/8 Flat 7f 14y Fast 9st 7lbs Paula Muir 80.46 20/09/19 Ayr 14/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Hollie Doyle 93.73 09/07/19 Brighton 5/7 Flat 6f 210y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Adam Kirby 6.8 13/06/19 Nottingham 1/6 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 6.7 28/05/19 Leicester 11/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.82

15:40 - INDUCTIVE (6) has won twice from his five runs this year, including when landing the odds over this course and distance last month, staying on to lead in the dying strides. His consistency at this level counts for plenty and he should make his presence felt once again.

No. 6 (6) Inductive SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 60 Form: 599-14321

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/07/20 Ayr 1/11 Flat 7f 50y Good B 8st 13lbs Callum Rodriguez 5.61 02/07/20 Catterick Bridge 2/13 Flat 7f 6y Good 0 9st 7lbs Callum Rodriguez 6.54 12/06/20 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 0 8st 10lbs Callum Rodriguez 7.5 05/03/20 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 8st 12lbs Callum Rodriguez 8.06 05/02/20 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 0 8st 13lbs Callum Rodriguez 23 25/10/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 9st 6lbs Clifford Lee 4.7 09/10/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 8st 11lbs Callum Rodriguez 10.5 25/09/19 Newcastle 5/13 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 12lbs Callum Rodriguez 23.29 17/09/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 3lbs Callum Rodriguez 6.91 31/07/19 Redcar 10/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Connor Beasley 27 03/07/19 Thirsk 7/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Connor Beasley 34 30/05/19 Carlisle 12/15 Flat 5f 193y Heavy 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 46

16:10 - PROCLAIMER (9) signed off 2019 with a win at Newcastle and caught the eye on his return to action when third in a Haydock handicap last month, likely to have done better but for an early bump leaving him a long way off the pace. He stayed on well when shaken up under two furlongs out and is certainly one to be interested in again.

No. 9 (1) Proclaimer SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 68 Form: 7681-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Haydock Park 3/11 Flat 7f 37y Heavy 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 8.22 18/12/19 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 6f Std 9st 3lbs Jason Hart 9.16 21/08/19 Carlisle 8/11 Flat 5f 193y Soft 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 47.32 31/07/19 Redcar 6/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 9.44 20/07/19 Doncaster 7/9 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 18.74

16:40 - GRANDMA (8) showed improved form to finish second over this course and distance last time and was in truth a bit unlucky to bump into a thriving filly. She is still lightly-raced and should be able to get her head in front before too long.

No. 8 (2) Grandma SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 52 Form: 36352

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/07/20 Ayr 2/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Cam Hardie 26 13/07/20 Ayr 5/9 Flat 5f Good E 8st 12lbs Ben Robinson 22.4 30/06/20 Leicester 3/7 Flat 5f Firm E 9st 9lbs Ben Robinson 3.4 10/03/20 Newcastle 6/12 Flat 6f Slow 8st 9lbs Ben Robinson 33.41 11/02/20 Newcastle 3/4 Flat 5f Slow 8st 12lbs Ben Robinson 17

17:10 - TOMBOLO (5) boasts some quality French breeding for all that he hasn't quite lived up to his €100,000 price tag just yet. He has been shaping well though, particularly with this step up in trip in mind, and he appeals as the type to do much better now handicapping, so he gets the vote ahead of APLINE MINSTRAL (14), who is also on the shortlist as she bids for the hat-trick.

No. 5 (3) Tombolo (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 73 Form: 2-54

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/07/20 Ripon 4/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 5.5 18/06/20 Redcar 5/13 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.83 05/09/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Connor Beasley 29.45

17:40 - GLOBETROTTER (1) looked back close to his old self when fourth at Newcastle on his return to action in June (a race that is working out well), and he ran to a similar level at this venue last time. This represents a slight drop in class for Julia Brooke's charge, who is clearly shortlist material.

No. 1 (4) Globetrotter (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Julia Brooke

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 62 Form: 07/544

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/07/20 Ayr 4/7 Flat 1m 5f 26y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 9.19 04/06/20 Newcastle 4/12 Flat 2m 56y Slow 9st 4lbs Graham Lee 23 29/02/20 Southwell 5/11 Flat 2m 102y Std/slow 10st 0lbs Graham Lee 55 17/09/18 Hexham 1/15 Hurdle 2m 48y Good 11st 0lbs Henry Brooke 5.43 18/08/18 Perth 3/5 Hurdle 2m 47y Good 11st 1lbs Henry Brooke 49.33 04/08/18 Thirsk 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/sft 0 9st 9lbs Graham Lee 249.17 12/05/18 Thirsk 12/13 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Paul Mulrennan 30 19/10/17 Newcastle 10/13 Flat 1m 4f 98y Std 9st 0lbs David Allan 80 12/06/17 Pontefract 5/5 Flat 1m 4f 5y Gd/sft 9st 13lbs David Allan 3.7 06/05/17 Thirsk 1/9 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs David Allan 2.85 20/04/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/10 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 22 24/03/17 Newcastle 2/6 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 5lbs Luke Morris 2.84

18:10 - A fair winner in Ireland, ONLY THE BRAVE (8) was sold from Sarah Lynam for €11,000 in February, and he lurks on a fair mark on his first outing for Archie Watson. The reapplication of blinkers is a positive, as is the booking of Brodie Hampson, so a bold showing is expected on his stable debut.

No. 8 (12) Only The Brave (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Miss Brodie Hampson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 58 Form: 15/07020-7