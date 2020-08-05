To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Ayr, Wednesday 5 August

Racing at Ayr
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr
Timeform take you through the card at Ayr on Wednesday...

"His consistency at this level counts for plenty and he should make his presence felt..."

Timeform on Inductive

14:10 - TOMMY TITTLEMOUSE (1) was backed at long odds when making a winning start to his career at Hamilton last time, the first juvenile from Brian Ellison's yard in over two years to do so, battling well to see off a rival with prior experience. He remains open to improvement and is the one they all have to beat.

Promising sort. 9/1, won 8-runner maiden at Hamilton (6f, good to soft) on debut 24 days ago, battling well to see off rival with prior experience. The one to beat.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/07/20 Hamilton Park 1/8 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ben Robinson 12.5

14:40 - DEVIL'S ANGEL (14) has been threatening a handicap win, second at Ripon and Hamilton, and he proved better than ever to win comfortably back on the all-weather at Newcastle last time. He still hasn't had much racing, getting a clear run at it for the first time at Newcastle in fact, and he may do better still.

Career best when winning 12-runner handicap (9/2) at Newcastle (6f) 25 days ago, suited by strong pace. Still hasn't had much racing and may do better still.

11/07/20 Newcastle 1/12 Flat 6f Slow 10st 0lbs Megan Nicholls 6.85
24/06/20 Hamilton Park 2/7 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 2.1
20/06/20 Ripon 2/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 14.23
04/06/20 Newcastle 8/10 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs Megan Nicholls 10.94
11/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 4.93
31/01/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 7f 14y Std/slow 8st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 7.86
20/07/18 Hamilton Park 6/6 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 11.03
21/06/18 Ripon 5/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 13.5

15:10 - BIG CITY (7) struggled towards the back end of last year after joining Roger Fell's yard, but he has returned in better heart since the restart, hitting the frame in three of his four races, including when going well a long way before not quite seeming to see out the longer trip at Hamilton last time. This drop back to seven furlongs should suit, so he rates a big player. HACHERT (4) is also one to keep an eye on after his course-and-distance win 16 days ago. He is up 3 lb for that effort but is unexposed and should be firmly in the mix.

Yet to win for new yard but arrives in excellent form, going well long way when fading third of 12 in handicap at Hamilton (1m) last time. Drop to 7f will suit so rates a big player.

16/07/20 Hamilton Park 3/12 Flat 1m 68y Good B 9st 3lbs James Sullivan 19
04/07/20 Chelmsford City 5/14 Flat 7f Slow B 9st 2lbs Jack Garritty 33.35
24/06/20 Hamilton Park 4/12 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 0 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.22
16/06/20 Thirsk 2/10 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 6lbs Ben Curtis 9.54
18/12/19 Newcastle 9/9 Flat 1m 5y Std 8st 11lbs Ben Curtis 71.43
22/11/19 Newcastle 7/7 Flat 1m 5y Slow 0 9st 3lbs Ben Curtis 34.11
04/10/19 Southwell 8/8 Flat 7f 14y Fast 9st 7lbs Paula Muir 80.46
20/09/19 Ayr 14/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Hollie Doyle 93.73
09/07/19 Brighton 5/7 Flat 6f 210y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Adam Kirby 6.8
13/06/19 Nottingham 1/6 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 6.7
28/05/19 Leicester 11/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.82

15:40 - INDUCTIVE (6) has won twice from his five runs this year, including when landing the odds over this course and distance last month, staying on to lead in the dying strides. His consistency at this level counts for plenty and he should make his presence felt once again.

2 wins from 5 runs this year. 9/2 and blinkered for 1st time, career best when winning 11-runner handicap at this C&D (good) 23 days ago, slowly away. Shortlist material.

13/07/20 Ayr 1/11 Flat 7f 50y Good B 8st 13lbs Callum Rodriguez 5.61
02/07/20 Catterick Bridge 2/13 Flat 7f 6y Good 0 9st 7lbs Callum Rodriguez 6.54
12/06/20 Wolverhampton 3/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 0 8st 10lbs Callum Rodriguez 7.5
05/03/20 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 8st 12lbs Callum Rodriguez 8.06
05/02/20 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 7f 36y Std/slow 0 8st 13lbs Callum Rodriguez 23
25/10/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 9st 6lbs Clifford Lee 4.7
09/10/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Slow 0 8st 11lbs Callum Rodriguez 10.5
25/09/19 Newcastle 5/13 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 12lbs Callum Rodriguez 23.29
17/09/19 Newcastle 9/13 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 3lbs Callum Rodriguez 6.91
31/07/19 Redcar 10/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Connor Beasley 27
03/07/19 Thirsk 7/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Connor Beasley 34
30/05/19 Carlisle 12/15 Flat 5f 193y Heavy 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 46

16:10 - PROCLAIMER (9) signed off 2019 with a win at Newcastle and caught the eye on his return to action when third in a Haydock handicap last month, likely to have done better but for an early bump leaving him a long way off the pace. He stayed on well when shaken up under two furlongs out and is certainly one to be interested in again.

Signed off for 2019 with 6f win at Newcastle and caught eye on return when third of 11 in handicap at Haydock (7f), bumped start and left with plenty to do but going on well at line. Leading claims.

05/07/20 Haydock Park 3/11 Flat 7f 37y Heavy 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 8.22
18/12/19 Newcastle 1/14 Flat 6f Std 9st 3lbs Jason Hart 9.16
21/08/19 Carlisle 8/11 Flat 5f 193y Soft 9st 5lbs Cam Hardie 47.32
31/07/19 Redcar 6/13 Flat 5f 217y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 9.44
20/07/19 Doncaster 7/9 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 2lbs Kevin Stott 18.74

16:40 - GRANDMA (8) showed improved form to finish second over this course and distance last time and was in truth a bit unlucky to bump into a thriving filly. She is still lightly-raced and should be able to get her head in front before too long.

Lightly-raced maiden. 18/1, good second of 10 in handicap at this C&D (good to soft) 8 days ago. Very much one to consider.

28/07/20 Ayr 2/10 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Cam Hardie 26
13/07/20 Ayr 5/9 Flat 5f Good E 8st 12lbs Ben Robinson 22.4
30/06/20 Leicester 3/7 Flat 5f Firm E 9st 9lbs Ben Robinson 3.4
10/03/20 Newcastle 6/12 Flat 6f Slow 8st 9lbs Ben Robinson 33.41
11/02/20 Newcastle 3/4 Flat 5f Slow 8st 12lbs Ben Robinson 17

17:10 - TOMBOLO (5) boasts some quality French breeding for all that he hasn't quite lived up to his €100,000 price tag just yet. He has been shaping well though, particularly with this step up in trip in mind, and he appeals as the type to do much better now handicapping, so he gets the vote ahead of APLINE MINSTRAL (14), who is also on the shortlist as she bids for the hat-trick.

Thrice-raced maiden. 10/3, fourth of 10 in maiden at Ripon (8f, good to firm) 28 days ago. Type to do better now handicapping up in trip.

08/07/20 Ripon 4/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 5.5
18/06/20 Redcar 5/13 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Paul Mulrennan 3.83
05/09/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Connor Beasley 29.45

17:40 - GLOBETROTTER (1) looked back close to his old self when fourth at Newcastle on his return to action in June (a race that is working out well), and he ran to a similar level at this venue last time. This represents a slight drop in class for Julia Brooke's charge, who is clearly shortlist material.

6/1, fourth of 7 in handicap at this course (13.1f, good to firm) 22 days ago. Shortlist material down slightly in class.

14/07/20 Ayr 4/7 Flat 1m 5f 26y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Paul Mulrennan 9.19
04/06/20 Newcastle 4/12 Flat 2m 56y Slow 9st 4lbs Graham Lee 23
29/02/20 Southwell 5/11 Flat 2m 102y Std/slow 10st 0lbs Graham Lee 55
17/09/18 Hexham 1/15 Hurdle 2m 48y Good 11st 0lbs Henry Brooke 5.43
18/08/18 Perth 3/5 Hurdle 2m 47y Good 11st 1lbs Henry Brooke 49.33
04/08/18 Thirsk 7/9 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/sft 0 9st 9lbs Graham Lee 249.17
12/05/18 Thirsk 12/13 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Paul Mulrennan 30
19/10/17 Newcastle 10/13 Flat 1m 4f 98y Std 9st 0lbs David Allan 80
12/06/17 Pontefract 5/5 Flat 1m 4f 5y Gd/sft 9st 13lbs David Allan 3.7
06/05/17 Thirsk 1/9 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs David Allan 2.85
20/04/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/10 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Martin Harley 22
24/03/17 Newcastle 2/6 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 5lbs Luke Morris 2.84

18:10 - A fair winner in Ireland, ONLY THE BRAVE (8) was sold from Sarah Lynam for €11,000 in February, and he lurks on a fair mark on his first outing for Archie Watson. The reapplication of blinkers is a positive, as is the booking of Brodie Hampson, so a bold showing is expected on his stable debut.

Fair winner in Ireland. Sold from Sarah Lynam €11,000 in February. Lurks on a fair mark for new yard and won't lack for assistance in the saddle.

17/01/20 Dundalk 7/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 8lbs S. M. Crosse 12
13/12/19 Dundalk 10/13 Flat 1m Slow 9st 8lbs D. E. Sheehy 14.38
29/11/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 28
01/06/19 Navan 12/18 Flat 1m Good B 9st 3lbs D. E. Sheehy 22
28/04/19 Navan 7/16 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft B 8st 5lbs D. E. Sheehy 54.74
20/04/19 Cork 13/18 Flat 1m 100y Gd/sft 0 9st 2lbs D. E. Sheehy 74.91
27/10/18 Leopardstown 5/11 Flat 7f Good B 8st 4lbs D. E. Sheehy 16.01
24/09/18 Fairyhouse 1/12 Flat 7f Gd/sft 0 8st 9lbs D. E. Sheehy 3.88
07/09/18 Down Royal 4/11 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 9lbs D. E. Sheehy 6.6
25/08/18 Curragh 4/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs D. E. Sheehy 13.55
31/07/18 Galway 4/13 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 110
08/07/18 Fairyhouse 4/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs R. P. Downey 186.87
27/06/18 Naas 10/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs R. P. Downey 480.67

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

14:10 - 1
14:40 - 14
15:10 - 4, 7
15:40 - 6
16:10 - 9
16:40 - 8

2 lines

Click here to place all of your Totepool bets

Wednesday 5 August, 6.10pm

