Goodwood Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Goodwood Cup

15:35 Goodwood, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Amhrann Na Bhfiann (Aidan O'Brien/ James Doyle)

Readily brushed aside in the Gold Cup but, down in trip with blinkers discarded, he produced a strong front-running performance when doubling his tally at the Curragh. This no easy race to back that up.

2. Away He Goes (Ismail Mohammed/ Jim Crowley)

Better than ever upped in both trip and grade when third to Subjectivist in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March. Also shaped quite well when fifth at York earlier this month.

3. Emperor of The Sun (Donnacha O'Brien/ Gavin Ryan)

Gained a deserved second success, and a first at listed level, at Leopardstown in May. Kept at it for fifth at Ascot and, while he lacks the class of a few of these, stamina is clearly his forte.

No. 3 (7) Emperor Of The Sun (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 112

4. Mekong (Jamie Osborne/ Jamie Spencer)

Losing run stretches back to 2018 and now a habitual slow starter, so temperament looks to be getting the better of him. Returns from four months off with a lot to prove. Hood left off.

5. Nayef Road (Mark Johnston/ Andrea Atzeni)

Filled the forecast spot behind Stradivarius at Ascot and this race last summer. Unable to maintain those levels this year, but his latest sixth in the Gold Cup was a bit more like it.

6. Santiago (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Irish Derby winner who was also fourth in the St Leger last season. Better run second time back this year when second to Spanish Mission in the Yorkshire Cup prior to a seventh-place finish at Ascot.

7. Serpentine (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Stunning front-running Derby success in 2020 a big standout performance. Possibly needed the run at the Curragh on his return and his stamina gave way having been supplemented for the Ascot Gold Cup.

8. Sir Ron Priestley (Mark Johnston/ Franny Norton)

Enjoyed a fantastic three-year-old campaign and returned with two victories, including the Jockey Club at Newmarket. Settled better when making all on the July Course three weeks ago and supplemented for this.

9. Spanish Mission (Andrew Balding/ William Buick)

Only sixth in this last year on his final start for David Simcock but has been better than ever for this yard, running out a decisive winner of the Yorkshire Cup before emerging with enormous credit when third at Ascot.

10. Stradivarius (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

The dominant stayer since landing this in 2017, completing Stayers' Triple Crown in the same season two years later. Excuses at Ascot last time (denied a clear run) and remains the one to beat.

No. 10 (1) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 121

11. Trueshan (Alan King/ Hollie Doyle)

Sound return when second in the Ormonde Stakes and, having been rerouted from Ascot (due to ground), he produced a cracking effort from a very high mark when sixth in the Northumberland Plate.